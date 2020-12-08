Big Ten Releases Statement on Michigan-Ohio State Cancellation

The Big Ten is working with its members to decide what to do about the Big Ten Championship game.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Big Ten put out a statement Tuesday regarding the cancellation of the Michigan versus Ohio State football game.

As of now, the Buckeyes are 5-0 on the season and wouldn't meet the requirement set by the Big Ten before the season (6 games) to compete in the Big Ten Championship.

Northwestern already has a spot secured in the title game out of the Big Ten West, and Indiana is the second place in the Big Ten East at 6-1, with their only loss coming to Ohio State.

Here is what the Big Ten had to say on the matter:

We are aware of the cancellation of the football game between the University of Michigan and The Ohio State University this weekend.

The decision was made today by the University of Michigan because of an increasing number of positive COVID-19 cases and student-athletes in quarantine over the past week. Michigan made its determination after conversations with medical experts, health department officials, and university administration.

We are in unprecedented times. The health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans, campuses and the surrounding communities remains the number one priority of the conference and its member institutions.

The Michigan-Ohio State rivalry is one of the most important rivalries in all of sports. The conference shares the disappointment of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, partners and fans. The conference is committed to transparency and will continue to collaborate with its member institution stakeholders to determine Big Ten Football Championship Game participation requirements as well as tiebreakers.

