Big Ten Roundtable: Minnesota Making Noise, Rutgers' Slow Strides and More

It's Week 5 in the Big Ten this week, and now that October has arrived, we are entering the teeth of the conference schedule.

All 14 league teams are playing this week, in seven conference games. We've got it all covered in the fifth episode of the ''Big Ten Roundtable with host Tom Brew of FanNation/Sports Illustrated.

During the video podcast, we talk about the big wins by Minnesota and Ohio State in Week 4, and catch up with Brian Fonseca of Advance Media in New Jersey to talk about what's going on at Rutgers. We also have a A full breakdown of the Week 5 schedule too.

Here's what's going on in Week 5, with TV information and the Saturday morning point spreads, too: