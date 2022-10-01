Skip to main content

Big Ten Roundtable: Minnesota Making Noise, Rutgers' Slow Strides and More

Welcome to Episode 5 of the Big Ten Roundtable, our weekly podcast with all the doings around the league. We break down big Week 4 wins by Minnesota and Ohio State, and talk Rutgers football with Brian Foncesa. Nice breakdown previewing Week 5 as well.
It's Week 5 in the Big Ten this week, and now that October has arrived, we are entering the teeth of the conference schedule.

All 14 league teams are playing this week, in seven conference games. We've got it all covered in the fifth episode of the ''Big Ten Roundtable with host Tom Brew of FanNation/Sports Illustrated. 

During the video podcast, we talk about the big wins by Minnesota and Ohio State in Week 4, and catch up with Brian Fonseca of Advance Media in New Jersey to talk about what's going on at Rutgers. We also have a A full breakdown of the Week 5 schedule too.

Here's what's going on in Week 5, with TV information and the Saturday morning point spreads, too: 

  • No. 4 Michigan Wolverines (4-0, 1-0 in Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (3-1, 1-0 in Big Ten), Noon ET. (TV: FOX) Latest line: Michigan is a 10.5-point favorite according to the latest line on SISportsbook.com on Saturday morning. The over/under is 42.
  • Purdue Boilermakers (2-2, 0-1 in Big Ten) at No. 21 Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-0, 1-0 in Big Ten), Noon ET. (TV: ESPN2) Latest line: Minnesota is a 9.5-point favorite according to the latest line on SISportsbook.com on Saturday morning. The over/under is 53.
  • Illinois Fighting Illini (3-1, 0-1 in Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (2-2, 0-1 in Big Ten), Noon ET. (TV: Big Ten Network) Latest line: Wisconsin is a 6.5-point favorite according to the latest line on SISportsbook.com on Saturday morning. The over/under is 43.
  • Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-1, 0-1 in Big Ten) at No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (4-0, 1-0 in Big Ten), 3:30 p.m. ET. (TV: Big Ten Network) Latest line: Ohio State is a 39.5-point favorite according to the latest line on SISportsbook.com on Saturday morning. The over/under is 58.
  • Northwestern Wildcats (1-3, 1-0 in Big Ten) at No. 11 Penn State Nittany Lions (4-0, 1-0 in Big Ten), (TV: ESPN) Latest line: Penn State is a 26-point favorite according to the latest line on SISportsbook.com on Saturday morning. The over/under is 51.
  • Michigan State Spartans (2-2, 0-1 in Big Ten) at No. 11 Maryland Terrapins (3-1, 0-1 in Big Ten), 3:30 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPN) Latest line: Maryland is a 7.5-point favorite according to the latest line on SISportsbook.com on Saturday morning. The over/under is 57.5
  • Indiana Hoosiers (3-1, 1-0 in Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-3, 0-1 in Big Ten), 7:30 p.m. ET. (TV: Big Ten Network) Latest line: Nebraska is a 6-point favorite according to the latest line on SISportsbook.com on Saturday morning. The over/under is 61.5.

