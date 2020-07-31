Report: Big Ten Working On Schedule, Unsure If Football Will Happen This Fall

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde released some Big Ten news last night that provided a slight update on football for the fall, but the conference still hasn’t made any concrete decisions.

Forde tweeted, “League has advised members it still might not play this fall. Decision on whether to start camp on time will be made in next five days, but with testing protocols in place that is the expectation. Schedule release is TBD, fluid situation.”

Fall camp usually always start at the beginning of August, so a decision should be coming out soon regarding if teams should move forward with that. However, if there is still no decision on whether there will be a season, starting fall camp seems unnecessary until the former decision is made.

This comes the same week where the ACC and SEC both announced it will be playing 10-game, conference-only seasons.

The ACC actually released its schedule on Wednesday, where it will play an 11-game schedule in 13 weeks, which includes an ACC Championship game in mid-December. The ACC schedule includes Notre Dame, so the Fighting Irish will be playing 10 games in the ACC this season.

The SEC announced Thursday that it will start its season on Sept. 26, and it will have a SEC Championship game on Dec. 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The Big Ten also announced a few weeks ago that it intends to have all fall sports play conference-only games.

All of these plans are tentatively scheduled as many changes can occur based on the world’s status with COVID-19.

Sports Illustrated Indiana will continue to provide updates regarding the Big Ten conference.

