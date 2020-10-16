SI.com
HoosiersNow
HomeBasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther Sports
Search

Charles Campbell Embraces Pressure as Indiana's Starting Kicker

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The first time Indiana special teams coordinator Kasey Teegardin met with Charles Campbell, he asked him if he liked pressure.

Campbell's facial expression lit up. A smile spread across his face, and he responded, "Absolutely."

Campbell will be Indiana's field goal kicker this season, replacing the graduated Logan Justus.

Indiana fans have already seen Campbell hit a big field goal under pressure once before.

During the 2019 Old Oaken Bucket Game in West Lafayette, Justus had a rare game, missing three consecutive field goals, which happened to be his first missed kicks of the season.

With five minutes to go in the game, Indiana was up five and had a 4th and 13 at the Purdue 23. Tom Allen decided to call upon Campbell, who had only attempted and made one field goal earlier in the season in a blowout win against Eastern Illinois. 

So the redshirt freshman trotted out onto the field in poor conditions and nailed a 41-yard field goal to go up eight. It was huge field goal as Purdue scored a touchdown on its next possession. Indiana went on to win the game in double overtime 44-41, reclaiming the Old Oaken Bucket for the first time since 2016.

To this day, Campbell still remembers the exact conditions of that kick: Rainy, wind was left to right, the wind was sort of at his back but it kept changing.

"I think that kick helped me tremendously. I came in and did not get to play that much. I went out and hit a big field goal and that lifted the weight of the world off my shoulders," Campbell said. "It told me that I could go out there and hit big kicks. It really brought my confidence up from that game."

20201005_FB_Practice_MCM_5364
Indiana kicker Charles Campbell kicks the ball down the field during Indiana's fall camp on Oct. 5.Indiana Athletics

The pressure, the confidence, everything about that kick has carried momentum for Campbell as he gets set to begin his first collegiate season as the starting kicker.

In Indiana's first preseason scrimmage, Campbell blasted a 57-yard field goal through the uprights.

"Out on the field by myself, I can hit from around 63 yards," Campbell said. "If the wind is blowing at my back and it is good outside, warm, maybe 65. We will see."

During quarantine, Campbell was back home in Tennessee, and he would go to Nashville to work out with his kicking coach from his hometown, James Wilhoit.

It was during those sessions where Campbell was able to focus in on his height and distance, as well as his confidence.

"Knowing my own kicking swing and always being able to kick within myself no matter what distance," Campbell said. "So like, a long field goal, treating it as a short one, not over-kicking, and that's pretty much all we worked on."

USATSI_12523133
The defense tries the distract Indiana Hoosiers kicker Charles Campbell (93) during the Cream-Crimson spring game at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind., on Friday, April 12, 2019.Bobby Goddin/USA Today Sports

Campbell was also very close with Justus, so he was able to gain a lot of knowledge from the former Indiana kicker.

Justus had his fair share of big kicks as well as big misses, and he taught Campbell how to handle those situations.

With a very tough schedule coming up for the Hoosiers, Campbell is ready to be the guy who Indiana needs to step up and make big kicks.

"He's risen to the occasion here in camp," Teegardin said. "He's kicked really well. I'm excited for him. I think he's going to score a lot of points for the Hoosiers."

Related Stories:

  • FRIDAY FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: The offseason improvements of Jonathan King and Miles Marshall, as well as special teams emphasis highlights this week's Football Friday Notebook. CLICK HERE
  • INDIANA 7-POINT UNDERDOGS TO PENN STATE: Penn State is favored to win by seven in the season-opener against Indiana. CLICK HERE
  • NICK SHERIDAN EMBRACES CONTINUITY: Tom Brew writes that Nick Sheridan is the perfect replacement for Kalen DeBoer. CLICK HERE
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Astros Survive Again; Playoff Game Times, TV, Pitching Matchups for Friday

Houston got a walk-off home run from Carlos Correa, and the Astros stayed alive in the ALCS against Tampa Bay, and now the Los Angeles Dodgers are on the brink of elimination in the NLCS.

Tom Brew

MLB Hoosiers: Mercer Says Success of Players in Majors 'Tremendous Advertisement For Our Program'

Indiana baseball coach Jeff Mercer doesn't take any credit for the seven former Hoosiers in the major leagues, but he's their biggest fan and appreciates how their success also helps his program right now.

Tom Brew

Hoosiers Name 4 Captains for 2020-21 Season

Seniors Joey Brunk and Al Durham, and juniors Rob Phinisee and Race Thompson have been voted as captains by the players for Indiana's 2020-21 basketball season.

Tom Brew

Dodgers, Astros Stay Alive: Game Times, TV, Starting Pitchers for Thursday

The Los Angeles Dodgers set a playoff record with 11 first-inning runs against the Atlanta Braves to get back into their series, and the Houston Astros stayed alive with a 4-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays, which will make Thursday very interesting.

Tom Brew

Indiana 7-Point Underdog to Penn State in First Opening Betting Line

The Big Ten football season is finally going to start next Saturday, and the first betting lines are out for the league's first seven games. Indiana is a 7-point underdog in the home opener against No. 9-ranked Penn State.

Tom Brew

Indiana's Nick Sheridan Embraces Continuity During Disheveled Football Season

Nick Sheridan might be a first-year offensive coordinator for Indiana, but he's got years of experience with this staff and these players, so he's fully intent on hitting the ground running when the season starts next Saturday.

Tom Brew

What's The Record For Most Runs in a Baseball Playoff Game?

The Los Angeles Dodgers are trying to make history Wednesday night as their bats finally explode against the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 on Wednesday night.

Tom Brew

Indiana's 2020 College Football Schedule

There are plenty of challenges on Indiana's football schedule in 2020, and they start immediately with a tough season opener against Penn State.

Tom Brew

NCAA Waives Wins Requirement for Football Bowl Games This Season

Previously, college football teams needed to win six games to be bowl eligible, but with shortened seasons in 2020, the NCAA has waved that requirement.

Tom Brew

Rays, Braves Win; Game Times, TV and Starting Pitching for Wednesday

The Tampa Bay Rays won their third straight game against the Houston Astros in the ALCS and can end the series on Wednesday. The Atlanta Braves won again in the NLCS, putting the Los Angeles Dodgers in a big hole.

Tom Brew