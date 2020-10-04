TV Update: Game Time for Colts-Bears Game on Sunday Pushed Back to Afternoon

CBS lost its late-afternoon national game on Sunday when the league postponed the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots, so the league needed a quick replacement.

The chose to move the Indianapolis Colts' game with the Chicago Bears, which will now start at 4:25 p.m. ET from Chicago instead of the orginially scheduled 1 p.m. ET start.

The move was necessitated when the Patriots game' with the Chiefs had to be postponed because quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. The NFL announced the game will be postponed until Monday or Tuesday due to “positive COVID-19 tests on both teams.”

There have been reports that Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu also tested positive. The Chiefs' team headquarters has been shut down as a result.

Earlier this week the league postponed the Steelers-Titans game until later in the season due to positive Titans COVID-19 tests.

“In consultation with infectious disease experts, both clubs are working closely with the NFL and the NFLPA to evaluate multiple close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments,’’ the NFL said in a release regarding the Patriots-Chiefs situation. “All decisions will be made with the health and safety of players, teams and gameday personnel as our primary consideration.’’

In the Indianapolis TV market, the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will now be shown in the 1 p.m. on WTTV-TV, Channel 4.

In the Chicago and Northwest Indiana TV market, WBBM-TV, Channel 2 is also picking up the Bucs-Rays game in the early window, followed by Bucs-Bears.

Here's the complete NFL schedule for Week 4