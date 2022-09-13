Skip to main content

Wide Receiver Orlando Greenlow Commits to Indiana Football

Indiana football picked up its 10th player in the class of 2023 early Tuesday morning when Orlando Greenlow announced his commitment to the Hoosiers. Greenlow is a 6-foot-5 wide receiver from Lawndale High School outside of Los Angeles, Calif.
Orlando Greenlow announced his commitment to the Indiana football program early Tuesday morning, becoming the Hoosiers' 10th player in the class of 2023.

Greenlow is a 6-foot-5, 210-pound wide receiver from Lawndale High School outside of Los Angeles, Calif. He is rated as the No. 214 wide receiver in the class of 2023, and chose Indiana over offers from Oklahoma, Oregon, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State, Colorado State and Wyoming, according to 247Sports. 

He received an official offer on Aug. 2, and Greenlow was quick to commit after visiting Indiana University over the weekend when the Hoosiers hosted Idaho. During his junior season at Lawndale High School Greenlow caught 14 passes for 323 yards and four touchdowns. 

"I say I'm a combination of DK Metcalf and Kyle Pitts," Greenlow said in an interview with Scott Eklund. "I can run better than most guys my size and there's a chance I could move to tight end in college, that isn't out of the question. The coaches like to feature me because I am a mismatch with smaller players and bigger guys."

Greenlow is the first wide receiver to choose Indiana in the class of 2023. Adam Henry was hired as Indiana's wide receivers coach this offseason after spending the last seasons coaching NFL wide receivers for the San Francisco 49ers, New York Giants, Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys.

