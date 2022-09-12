Louisiana Edge Rusher AJ Thomas Commits to Indiana

AJ Thomas announced his commitment to the Indiana football program on Monday.

Thomas originally committed to Louisiana Tech in April, but he visited Indiana University in June and re-opened his recruitment in July.

Thomas is a 6-foot-3, 220-pound edge rusher from Louisiana, and he chose Indiana over in-state schools Tulane and Louisiana Tech. Thomas is a three-star recruit, the No. 843 player overall and the No. 75 edge rusher in the class of 2023, according to 247Sports Composite.

As a junior at Cedar Creek School, he posted 53 tackles, 18 tackles for a loss, five sacks, 12 quarterback hurries and two pass breakups to earn first-team All-District and LSWA All-State honors. But ahead of his senior season, Thomas decided to transfer to Zachary High School outside of Baton Rouge, La. Zachary won the Class 5A state championship last year, and is off to a 2-0 start with Thomas on the roster.

Thomas is the ninth player to commit to Indiana in the class of 2023, and he's the only edge rusher or defensive lineman so far. He joins three-star Florida safety Amare Ferrell and three-star South Carolina cornerback Travon West as the first three defensive players to choose Indiana in this class.