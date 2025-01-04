Offensive Lineman Kahlil Benson Transferring Back To Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana is welcoming another familiar face back to the football program.
Offensive lineman Kahlil Benson announced Saturday he's transferring to Indiana after one season with Colorado. Benson played at Indiana under former head coach Tom Allen from 2020-23.
At 6-foot-6 and 305 pounds, Benson primarily played right guard for Colorado under coach Deion Sanders, logging 318 snaps across seven games at that position. But he also saw time at left guard in two games and right tackle in two games.
Among Colorado offensive lineman, Benson finished seventh in Pro Football Focus' grade for offense (66.7), fourth in run-blocking (66.4) and eighth in pass-blocking (68.8). Those numbers ranked outside the top 275 among FBS offensive linemen with at least 205 snaps. He started four games and played in nine for a 9-4 Colorado team.
Benson first joined the Hoosiers as a three-star recruit in the class of 2020 out of Southaven, Miss ranked No. 714 nationally, No. 43 among offensive guards and No. 22 in Mississippi. He tore his ACL during his first fall camp and did not play during the 2020 and 2021 seasons.
He's the second player who transferred out of Indiana last offseason and rejoined the Hoosiers this offseason. Safety Louis Moore did the same, playing at Indiana from 2022-23, then transferring to Ole Miss in 2024, only to transfer back to Indiana in 2025.
Benson became a staple of Indiana's offensive lines in 2022 and 2023. He started five games and appeared in all 12 at right guard in 2022. The following season, he started all 12 games for the Hoosiers at right tackle.
Benson represents the second offensive lineman to transfer to Indiana this offseason, along with Ohio State transfer Zen Michalski. Starting center Mike Katic and starting right tackle Trey Wedig exhausted their collegiate eligibility after the 2024 season, but starters Carter Smith, Drew Evans and Bray Lynch are all set to return. Indiana may also get Nick Kidwell back after he missed the entire season with a knee injury, though he would have to receive a medical redshirt for his eighth season of eligibility.
