Indiana Adds Old Dominion Transfer Quarterback Grant Wilson
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana's quarterback room continues to go through changes following the 2024 season, with the latest news being the addition of Grant Wilson.
Wilson is a 6-foot-3, 217-pound quarterback who spent the last two seasons at Old Dominion after beginning his collegiate career with three seasons at Fordham. He has signed with Indiana, as first reported by On3, and joins the Hoosiers with one year of eligibility.
Wilson played sparingly during his Fordham career, but he became the starter at Old Dominion during the 2023 season. Across 12 games with 11 starts in 2023, Wilson completed 178-of-312 passes (57.1%) for 2,149 yards, 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also rushed for 291 yards and four touchdowns on 130 attempts.
Among qualified FBS quarterbacks in 2023, Wilson ranked 61st in Pro Football Focus' grade for offense (73.1) and 70th in passing grade (66.9). Facing Indiana coach Curt Cignetti's James Madison team, Wilson threw for a season-high 279 yards and had his best completion percentage, 72.2%. Old Dominion went 6-7 overall and 5-3 in Sun Belt Conference play.
He entered the 2024 season as Old Dominion's starter, but his season was cut short due to injury. In three games, he completed 48-of-86 passes (55.8%) for 507 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions. He also rushed for 47 yards and a touchdown.
Wilson is the third quarterback to join Indiana this offseason, along with Cal transfer Fernando Mendoza and incoming freshman Jacob Bell. They replace 2024 starter Kurtis Rourke, who exhausted his collegiate eligibility, and backup Tayven Jackson, who's transferring to Central Florida. Indiana will also be without Tyler Cherry for some time, as the IndyStar reported he suffered a knee injury preparing for the College Football Playoff. Indiana also has Alberto Mendoza, who will be a redshirt freshman in 2025 and is the younger brother of Fernando.
Indiana's quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator in 2024 was Tino Sunseri, but he left to take the offensive coordinator job at UCLA. He was replaced by Chandler Whitmer, who is currently the Atlanta Falcons pass-game coordinator.
Indiana has gone through significant changes at the quarterback position in recent weeks, but Cignetti and offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan have had success with a variety of quarterbacks dating back to their time at James Madison.
Related stories on Indiana football
- INDIANA FOOTBALL TRANSFER PORTAL TRACKER: Welcome to our Indiana football transfer portal tracker, where we'll keep an updated list of all of the outgoing and incoming transfers following the 2024 and heading into the 2025 season under coach Curt Cignetti. CLICK HERE
- MICHALSKI JOINS HOOSIERS: Following four seasons at Ohio State, 6-foot-6 offensive lineman transfer Zen Michalski is transferring to Indiana. CLICK HERE
- MENDOZA TO IU: Following a sophomore season with 3,004 passing yards at California, quarterback Fernando Mendoza is transferring to Indiana and teaming up with his brother, Alberto. CLICK HERE
- WHITMER'S CONTRACT DETAILS: Chandler Whitmer, the pass-game specialist for the Atlanta Falcons, has agreed to become Indiana’s new quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator for the 2025 season. CLICK HERE
- IU RETAINS 10 ASSISTANTS: Here is the contract information for new multi-year deals signed by Indiana assistant coaches Bryant Haines, Mike Shanahan, Bob Bostad, Derek Owings, Pat Kuntz, Grant Cain, Ola Adams, Rod Ojong, Buddha Williams and John Miller. CLICK HERE
- CIGNETTI'S NEW CONTRACT: Football coach Curt Cignetti is set to make $8,300,000, plus potential bonuses, in the first year of his new contract with Indiana. Here are the full details of the new eight-year deal. CLICK HERE