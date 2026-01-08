Contract Details Revealed for Indiana Football DC Bryant Haines, OC Mike Shanahan

ATLANTA — One day before No. 1 Indiana football faces No. 5 Oregon in the College Football Playoff semifinals, the Hoosiers have announced the memorandum of understanding for the contract extensions given to defensive coordinator Bryant Haines and offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan.

Indiana agreed to a new three-yeaar deal with Haines on Dec. 12, and it did the same with Shanahan on Dec. 18.

Bryant Haines' contract details

Haines, who won the AFCA Assistant Coach of the Year in 2025 and is a finalist for the Broyles Award, will be amongst college football's highest-paid assistant coaches moving forward. His base salary is $450,000, but much of his contract will come via outside marketing and promotional income.

The 40-year-old Haines will earn $2.4 million from marketing and promotional income in the first year of his deal, which went into effect Dec. 1, 2025, and spans through Jan. 15, 2029. In Year 2, the number rises to $2.5 million, and in Year 3, it increases to $2.6 million.

Thus, combining Haines' base salary with his outside marketing and promotional income, here's a breakdown of his contract:



2026: $2.85 million

2027: $2.95 million

2028: $3.05 million

Haines also has significant team and defense-related bonuses built into his contract, though he also has an incentive to stay in Bloomington and spurn external options. The Hoosiers included a retention bonus in Haines' contract that gives him $75,000 each Jan. 31 and July 31 that he's still part of the team's coaching staff.

Indiana also included a buyout clause, one that includes a steep cost should Haines leave the university this spring.



Here's the buyout owed to Indiana if Haines is hired elsewhere:



Dec. 1, 2025 – April 15, 2026: Haines would owe the university 100% of his then-current total annual compensation if he left the university for any coaching position.



April 16, 2026 – April 15, 2027: Haines would owe 30% of his then-current total compensation if he left the University and accepted a coaching position at another Big Ten university. Haines would owe 20% of his then-current total annual compensation if he left the University for a coaching position at a university outside of the Big Ten.



April 16, 2027 – January 15, 2028: Haines would owe 30% of his then-current total compensation if he left the University and accepted a coaching position at another Big Ten university. Haines would owe 15% of his then-current total annual compensation if he left the University for a coaching position.

Haines has received three contract extensions in the past 13 months, in large part, Indiana coach Curt Cignetti says, because he's been highly pursued by the sport's blue bloods.



"Bryant had some calls, had some people very seriously interested in him," Cignetti said Dec. 22. "We thought it was important to be proactive."



The Hoosiers' buyout clause effectively means any team pursuing Haines this spring would owe Indiana approximately $3 million for his services.

Mike Shanahan contract details

The play-caller behind Indiana's top-ranked offense, Shanahan's salary has steadily risen from $800,000 in 2024, to $1.15 million in 2025, and will now take another step forward in 2026.



Like Haines, Shanahan has a base salary of $450,000 for his new deal, which spans Dec. 1, 2025, through Jan. 15, 2029. He'll earn $1.15 million in outside marketing and promotional income in 2026, $1.25 million in 2027 and $1.35 million in 2028.

Pieced together, here's Shanahan's annual salary:

2026: $1.6 million

2027: $1.7 million

2028: $1.8 million

Shanahan has several team and offense-related bonuses, like Haines, but a lesser retention bonus. He will earn $100,000 each July 31 he's on staff.

Indiana also included a buyout clause within Shanahan's contract, and unlike Haines, it mentions the potential for NFL opportunities.



Here's Shanahan's buyout:

December 1, 2025 – April 15, 2026: Shanahan would owe the university 50% of his then-current total annual compensation if he left the university for any coaching position.



April 16, 2026 – April 15, 2027: Shanahan would owe 40% he left the university and

accepted a coaching position at another Big Ten university. Shanahan would owe 30% of

his then-current total annual compensation if he left the university for a coaching

position at a university outside of the Big Ten.



April 16, 2027 – April 15, 2028: Shanahan would owe 30% he left the university and

accepted a coaching position at another Big Ten university. Shanahan would owe 20% of

his then-current total annual compensation if he left the university for a coaching

position at a university outside of the Big Ten.



April 16, 2028 – End of the 2028-29 Season: Shanahan would owe 30% he left the university and accepted a coaching position at another Big Ten university. Shanahan

would owe 15% of his then-current total annual compensation if he left the university

for a coaching position at a university outside of the Big Ten.



Notwithstanding the foregoing, Shanahan would owe no liquidated damages if he left Indiana

University to accept (i) a NCAA Division I head football coach job and (ii) any

coaching job with an NFL team.

Cignetti said Shanahan, who's been an assistant under Cignetti since 2016, is "very deserving" of his new deal.

"Mike's just gotten better every single year, where he's very capable of going and taking and running with it at any level, anywhere," Cignetti said Dec. 31. "And I feel very fortunate to have him."