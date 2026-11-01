Curt Cignetti's Biggest Takeaways From Indiana's Wild Overtime Win Over Minnesota

Indiana football has apparently decided that winning comfortably is overrated.



For the third time in four games, the Hoosiers needed a fourth-quarter comeback, this time overcoming a disastrous special teams performance to defeat Minnesota 23-16 in overtime Saturday at Memorial Stadium.



Following the victory, head coach Curt Cignetti addressed Indiana's mistakes, the decision to turn to Grant Wilson at quarterback, and the improbable finish that kept the Hoosiers' College Football Playoff hopes alive and kicking.



Here are the biggest takeaways from Cignetti's postgame press conference.

Cignetti has plenty of confidence in Grant Wilson

With Josh Hoover still dealing with an injury to his throwing arm, Indiana turned to backup quarterback Grant Wilson to begin the second half Saturday.



Hoover took a hard hit late in the first half, and Cignetti said he couldn't remember exactly when he decided to make the switch. But he made it clear that he had no reservations about putting Wilson into the game.

"Grant has some real qualities," Cignetti said postgame. "Total confidence in him. Started at ODU. I saw him up close and personal my last year at JMU."

Wilson completed 9 of 17 passes for 156 yards and a touchdown, including a 33-yard completion to Charlie Becker that helped set up Indiana's game-tying field goal. He then found Becker again for a 25-yard touchdown on the first play of overtime.

Cignetti praised Wilson's strong arm, mobility and experience, qualities that were on display as Indiana's offense found some much-needed life in the second half.



With a bye week approaching, Hoover's health will remain a storyline. But Saturday provided some reassurance that Indiana has a capable alternative if its starter needs more time to recover.

Special teams nearly cost Indiana the game

For a program that has typically prided itself on avoiding self-inflicted mistakes, Saturday's special teams performance was about as ugly as it gets.



Billy Gowers had punts of just 15 and 27 yards, Nicolas Radicic missed multiple field goals, and poor snaps contributed to additional problems in the kicking game.

"Just some huge special teams gaffes throughout the entire game," Cignetti said, "which is so uncharacteristic of us."



Yet somehow, Indiana's special teams unit also delivered the play that saved the afternoon.

With two seconds remaining in regulation, Paddy McAteer drilled a 60-yard field goal to send the game to overtime.



"My man Paddy drills that field goal right down the middle," Cignetti said. "He's made those in practice. All I said to him was, 'Swing nice and easy.'"

Cignetti said he knew the kick was good as soon as McAteer made contact.



The dramatic finish doesn't erase Indiana's continued special teams issues, which have become a recurring problem this season. But without McAteer's kick, the Hoosiers would have been left wondering how they let another winnable game slip away.

Cignetti explains his decision to kick on fourth down late

One of Saturday's more interesting coaching decisions came when Indiana faced fourth-and-1 while trailing by three in the fourth quarter.



Despite the Hoosiers' struggles in the kicking game, Cignetti elected to attempt a field goal rather than keep his offense on the field.



The decision wasn't unanimous.

"That was some back and forth," Cignetti said. "Then I overrode everybody to kick it, because that's the play."



Cignetti's reasoning was straightforward. Indiana had struggled to finish drives throughout the afternoon, and even converting the fourth down wouldn't guarantee a touchdown.

"We've outgained them. We're at home," Cignetti reasoned. "Let's get it tied up."



It was a calculated decision from a coach who recognized that his defense was playing well enough to give Indiana another opportunity.

Indiana's defense remains the strength of the team

Indiana's offense has been inconsistent for several weeks, and Saturday was another example of the defense doing much of the heavy lifting.



Minnesota managed just 16 points despite repeatedly benefiting from favorable field position, and the Hoosiers ultimately sealed the victory with a defensive stop in overtime.



Cignetti didn't hesitate when asked about the unit's importance.

"They're definitely the strength of the team," Cignetti said. "There's no doubt about that. I can't say enough great things about them."



He specifically praised Indiana's defensive front, comparing the importance of winning up front to the foundation of championship-caliber NFL defenses.

The Hoosiers weren't perfect defensively, allowing a touchdown on a trick play, but they consistently gave the offense opportunities to recover from its mistakes.



At this point, Indiana's defense isn't simply complementing the offense. It's carrying the Hoosiers through one of their most difficult stretches of the season.

Indiana needed this bye week

Cignetti opened his press conference with a joke about giving fans some extra entertainment with ESPN's College GameDay in town.



"It's the entertainment business, so we thought we'd ramp it up with GameDay here, and I could entertain for everybody," Cignetti said with a smirk.



There wasn't much to laugh about for most of Saturday, though.

Indiana struggled offensively, committed costly mistakes on special teams and needed a remarkable sequence in the final seconds just to force overtime.



Still, the Hoosiers found a way to win, something they've made a habit of doing over the past month.

"Can't say enough about this team finding a way to overcome this challenge when it looked really dire," Cignetti said.



Now, after playing nine consecutive weeks without a break, Indiana finally gets a much-needed bye.

"It will be great to have an open week," Cignetti said. "Get everybody refreshed and sort of revitalized."



Considering the injuries, offensive struggles and special teams issues that have accumulated over the past several weeks, the timing couldn't be much better.