Indiana Football's Biggest Winners and Losers From Overtime Win Over Minnesota

Indiana football was 19 seconds away from a potentially devastating loss Saturday afternoon. Instead, the Hoosiers somehow found a way to win.



A 60-yard field goal from Paddy McAteer forced overtime, Grant Wilson connected with Charlie Becker for the game-winning touchdown and Indiana escaped Minnesota with a 23-16 victory.



It wasn't pretty, but the Hoosiers now enter their bye week at 8-1.



Here are Indiana's biggest winners and losers from Saturday's thriller.

Winner: Grant Wilson

Indiana might have a quarterback controversy on its hands.



Wilson replaced Josh Hoover at halftime and wasn't perfect, but he gave Indiana's offense a much-needed spark. He finished 9-of-17 for 156 yards and a touchdown, including a 33-yard completion to Charlie Becker that set up McAteer's game-tying field goal. Then came the 25-yard touchdown to Becker on the first play of overtime.



Wilson also brings a rushing threat that Hoover doesn't.



It's premature to declare him Indiana's new starter, but after Saturday, that conversation is at least worth having.

Loser: Josh Hoover

Whether it's his lingering injury, poor play, or some combination of both, Hoover hasn't looked like himself recently.



He completed just eight of 19 passes for 119 yards, a touchdown, and an interception before watching the second half from the sidelines.

Hoover clearly isn't 100%, and taking a hit on a quarterback keeper on Indiana's first offensive play certainly didn't help matters.



The bye week couldn't come at a better time. But with Wilson leading Saturday's comeback, Hoover's starting job suddenly looks less secure than it did a few weeks ago.

Winner: Indiana's defensive depth

Indiana was without Rolijah Hardy on Saturday, but its defensive depth continued to shine.



Byron Baldwin stepped into an expanded role and delivered an early strip-sack that set up Indiana's first touchdown. Jacob Savage added four tackles and a tackle for loss, nearly intercepting a pass late in the game as well. Jeff Utzinger recorded a sack, while Joe Hjelle contributed a tackle for loss, too.



Savage is no longer simply impressive for a freshman, and Baldwin continues to emerge as a sophomore. Both have become legitimate contributors on one of the nation's best defenses.

Loser: Indiana's special teams

Where do you even begin?



Billy Gowers shanked multiple punts, giving Minnesota excellent field position. Indiana's operation on field goals was shaky, with a blocked attempt and another miss from Nicolas Radicic. Long snapper Drew Clausen and holder Quinn Warren had their share of difficulties, too.

Plus, Indiana continues to get virtually nothing from its punt return game.



Outside of one extraordinary kick, special teams were arguably Indiana's biggest liability Saturday. It's a problem that's becoming increasingly difficult to overlook.

Winner: Paddy McAteer

From a missed extra point in Week 2 earlier this season to one of the biggest kicks in Indiana football history. With two seconds remaining and the Hoosiers trailing by three, McAteer drilled a program-record 60-yard field goal to force overtime.

Consider the stakes. Indiana was staring at its second loss of the season, and a potentially significant blow to its College Football Playoff hopes.



Instead, McAteer delivered when the Hoosiers needed him most. Indiana doesn't win Saturday without his right leg. It's that simple.

Loser: Indiana's offensive line

Indiana's offensive line wasn't necessarily bad Saturday, but it wasn't particularly disciplined, either.



Holding penalties and false starts created unnecessary obstacles for an offense already struggling to find consistency. Pass protection wasn't flawless, either, although the unit did a better job creating running lanes than it has in the past couple of weeks.

The Hoosiers finished with 144 rushing yards, an improvement over some of their recent performances.



But with Indiana's quarterback situation already uncertain, the offensive line can't afford to make life harder with avoidable penalties.

Winner: Indiana's playoff hopes

For a few moments on Saturday, Indiana's College Football Playoff outlook looked considerably less promising. A second loss, this time at home against Minnesota, would've made the Hoosiers' path more complicated.



Yet, Indiana survived another close game and heads into its bye week at 8-1.

There are legitimate concerns about the offense, quarterback health and special teams. But the Hoosiers have two weeks to address them before hosting USC.



Thanks to Saturday's improbable comeback, Indiana still has plenty to play for — and some continued margin for error.