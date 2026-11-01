Instant Takeaways As Indiana Survives Minnesota In Overtime

Indiana football found itself in another dogfight Saturday afternoon against Minnesota in a Halloween and Homecoming showdown.



Despite special teams miscues and a quarterback change at halftime, the Hoosiers found a way to survive, defeating Minnesota 23-16 in overtime to improve to 8-1 on the season.



Here are three instant takeaways from Indiana's victory.

Special teams nearly cost Indiana the game

From untimely penalties to special teams mistakes, Indiana did plenty on Saturday that was uncharacteristic of a Curt Cignetti-coached team.



Punter Billy Gowers shanked two punts that handed Minnesota excellent field position. Nicolas Radicic missed his fourth field goal of the season after missing just one all of last year.



And the issues weren't limited to Radicic.

Trailing by three midway through the fourth quarter, Indiana lined up for a field goal after another drive stalled in the red zone. But an errant snap that holder Quinn Warren couldn't corral prevented Radicic from even attempting the kick.



The Hoosiers also committed a running-into-the-kicker penalty and continued to offer little threat in the punt return game.

Yet, with perhaps Indiana's season hanging in the balance, Paddy McAteer delivered. His field goal as time expired in regulation sent the game to overtime, giving the Hoosiers an opportunity to overcome their earlier mistakes.

For a program whose head coach constantly emphasizes the importance of not beating itself, Indiana spent much of Saturday doing exactly that. McAteer's clutch kick ensured those mistakes didn't ultimately cost the Hoosiers the game.

Grant Wilson delivers when Indiana needs him most

Coming out of halftime Saturday, Indiana made a change at quarterback, turning to Grant Wilson in place of Josh Hoover.



Whether the decision was injury-related or performance-based remains unclear, but Hoover didn't return after another difficult first half.

The TCU transfer completed just 8 of 19 passes with a touchdown and an interception, his second pick in as many weeks after beginning the season without one.



Indiana's offensive struggles certainly aren't all on Hoover. The offensive line hasn't consistently performed at the level it did earlier in the season, and the rushing attack has struggled to establish itself against stronger competition.



But Wilson gave the Hoosiers a spark when they desperately needed one.

And in overtime, with the game hanging in the balance, Wilson delivered his biggest throw of the afternoon, firing a 25-yard touchdown pass to put Indiana ahead.



With a bye week approaching after nine consecutive games to open the season, Indiana has an opportunity to get healthy and reassess its quarterback situation.

Whether Hoover returns to the starting role against USC or Wilson gets another opportunity remains to be seen. But after Saturday, Indiana's quarterback situation has become one of the biggest storylines to watch entering the bye week.

Indiana's defense continues to prove it's elite

If there's one thing Indiana has been able to count on throughout its recent offensive struggles, it's Bryant Haines' defense.



The Hoosiers' lone first-half touchdown came courtesy of excellent field position provided by the defense. Byron Baldwin forced a fumble that gave Indiana possession at Minnesota's 14-yard line, and two plays later, Hoover connected with Nick Marsh for a nine-yard touchdown.

Outside of a trick-play touchdown allowed in the second quarter, Indiana's defense continued to look like one of the nation's best units.

With the offense struggling to sustain drives and special teams repeatedly putting the Hoosiers in difficult situations, the defense was once again asked to shoulder much of the responsibility for keeping Indiana in the game.



And for the second consecutive week, Indiana's defense delivered the decisive stop in overtime.

fter Wilson put the Hoosiers ahead with his touchdown pass, Haines' unit kept Minnesota out of the end zone to secure the victory.



Indiana's offense has plenty to figure out during the upcoming bye week. But its defense has continued to prove it can be trusted when the game is on the line.