Curt Cignetti Updates Status of Josh Hoover Ahead of Minnesota Showdown

Indiana football quarterback Josh Hoover wasn't himself in Saturday's overtime win at Michigan. But if Curt Cignetti's latest update is any indication, the Hoosiers should have a healthier version of their starting quarterback against Minnesota.



Speaking during his weekly Monday press conference, Cignetti expressed optimism about Hoover's health after the quarterback played through an injury in Indiana's 13-6 victory over the Wolverines.



"I expect him to be fine and better this week," Cignetti said.



It's an encouraging development for an Indiana offense that struggled mightily in Ann Arbor, particularly through the air. With the Hoosiers entering the final stretch of the regular season, getting Hoover back to full strength will be critical.

Hoover's injury limited Indiana's offense against Michigan

Hoover entered Saturday's matchup having thrown 18 touchdown passes without an interception this season. Against Michigan, however, he delivered his worst performance in an Indiana uniform.



The TCU transfer completed just 8 of 18 passes for 81 yards and his first interception of the season. He attempted only two passes after halftime, as Indiana leaned heavily on its running game and defense.

Following the victory, Cignetti revealed that Hoover had been limited throughout the week in practice and wasn't fully healthy against the Wolverines.



The injury was significant enough that Indiana's coaching staff discussed turning to backup quarterback Grant Wilson during the second half.



"There was a lot of discussion about Grant Wilson and Josh Hoover in the second half because Grant had a good week of practice," Cignetti said Saturday. "He's very capable. He's big, strong and can run."

Ultimately, Cignetti elected to stick with Hoover, a decision that paid off when the Hoosiers' starter connected with tight end Brock Schott in overtime before scoring the game's only touchdown on a five-yard keeper.



"I think at the end of the day, we felt like it's been Josh's season," Cignetti said. "And even though he's not 100 percent, we've got to finish it out with him, and he responded."

Indiana needs a healthy Hoover moving forward

Indiana escaped Ann Arbor with a victory, but Saturday's offensive struggles underscored just how important Hoover is to the Hoosiers' championship aspirations.



Through eight games, Hoover has thrown for 1,741 yards and 18 touchdowns to just one interception. His ability to find receivers Charlie Becker and Nick Marsh for explosive plays has been a major part of Indiana's offensive success.

That element was largely missing against Michigan.



Indiana's defense was good enough to overcome the offensive struggles Saturday, but relying on that formula consistently is hardly sustainable.

The good news for Indiana is that Cignetti expects Hoover's health to improve rather than become a lingering concern.



With Minnesota visiting Memorial Stadium on Saturday, the Hoosiers have an opportunity to get their passing attack back on track before the stakes grow even higher down the stretch.