Curt Cignetti's Biggest Takeaways From Indiana's Overtime Win Over Michigan

Indiana football needed overtime and another remarkable defensive performance to escape Ann Arbor with a victory Saturday afternoon.



The Hoosiers overcame an ineffective offense to defeat Michigan 13-6, improving to 7-1 and avoiding consecutive losses for the first time under coach Curt Cignetti.



Following the victory, Cignetti addressed Indiana's offensive struggles, Josh Hoover's health and the defensive effort that ultimately carried the Hoosiers to victory.

Cignetti isn't ignoring Indiana's offensive struggles

Indiana's offense has been far from its best over the past three weeks, and Saturday's performance against Michigan might have been its worst yet.



"Offense struggled, to say the least," Cignetti said.

The Hoosiers managed just 212 total yards and failed to score an offensive touchdown until overtime. The running game showed some signs of improvement, but Indiana still struggled to consistently move the football.



"I thought we made progress," Cignetti said of the rushing attack.

After struggling to establish the run against Nebraska and Ohio State, any improvement is encouraging. But Indiana's offense remains a significant concern, particularly with the Hoosiers' postseason aspirations still very much alive.

Josh Hoover's health was a factor Saturday

Josh Hoover's struggles Saturday may have been influenced by an injury, something Cignetti confirmed was a factor in the quarterback's preparation throughout the week.



Hoover practiced every day leading up to the Michigan game but was limited, according to Cignetti. The coaching staff even discussed potentially turning to backup Grant Wilson, whom Cignetti described as "very capable."

Hoover completed just eight of his 18 passes for 81 yards and threw his first interception of the season. He failed to complete a pass in the second half before finding Brock Scott for a 21-yard gain in overtime.



Despite the struggles, Cignetti praised his quarterback for delivering when Indiana needed him most.



"When we needed him in that overtime, he was big time," Cignetti said.



Cignetti added that Hoover "played like money" in overtime.

Indiana's defense carried the Hoosiers again

For the third consecutive week, Indiana's defense gave the Hoosiers a chance to win despite significant offensive struggles.



"Our defense, backs to the wall all the time," Cignetti said. "The defense was outstanding."

Indiana limited Michigan to 224 total yards, recorded 10 tackles for loss, and kept the Wolverines out of the end zone entirely.



Perhaps most importantly, Indiana's defensive dominance allowed Cignetti to take a more cautious approach offensively. With Michigan struggling to score, the Hoosiers could prioritize avoiding costly mistakes rather than forcing the issue.



That formula worked Saturday, but relying so heavily on the defense isn't necessarily sustainable against stronger offenses.

Indiana found a way when it mattered most

For all of Indiana's offensive struggles, the Hoosiers finally found the end zone when they needed it most.



"You throw caution into the wind," Cignetti said. "We found a way, and that was key."

Hoover's designated quarterback keeper gave Indiana its first touchdown of the afternoon in overtime, and the defense finished the job by stopping Michigan on the ensuing possession.



Cignetti acknowledged that the recent trend of games coming down to the wire hasn't exactly been comfortable.

"Would I rather be winning by five touchdowns, sure," Cignetti said. "But this is where we're at right now, and the bottom line is we found a way to get the win, and I'm proud of the effort of the team."



Indiana has plenty to correct. But after coming up just short against Ohio State, the Hoosiers did what they couldn't do against the Buckeyes: finish the comeback and leave with a win.