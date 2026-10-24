Instant Takeaways As Indiana Survives Michigan In Overtime

Indiana football entered Saturday's clash against Michigan looking to bounce back from its first loss of the season against Ohio State.



It wasn't pretty, but the No. 6 Hoosiers found a way to win despite an anemic offensive performance, leaning on their defense to escape Ann Arbor with an overtime victory.



Indiana defeated Michigan 13-6 in overtime, improving to 7-1 on the season and avoiding its first two-game losing streak under Curt Cignetti.



Here are three instant takeaways from Saturday's victory.

Josh Hoover and Indiana's were anemic

Simply put, Josh Hoover wasn't good enough Saturday. He'd likely tell you that himself, and so would Curt Cignetti.



Hoover finished 8-of-18 passing for 81 yards and a touchdown and an interception — his first of the season.

Hoover may be dealing with an injury, which could help explain some of his struggles. But regardless of whether he was playing at full strength, Saturday was far from his best performance.

For the second consecutive week, Indiana's offense struggled to find any sort of rhythm against a quality Big Ten opponent. The Hoosiers couldn't consistently sustain drives, putting an enormous amount of pressure on their defense to keep them in the game.



Hoover has shown flashes of the quarterback Indiana hoped it was getting when he transferred from TCU, but those moments have become increasingly difficult to find against better competition.

If Indiana wants to accomplish its goals this season, it needs considerably more from its starting quarterback. Hoover deserves credit for scoring the go-ahead touchdown on a designed quarterback keeper in overtime, but that moment shouldn't overshadow an otherwise disappointing afternoon through the air.

Indiana's defense is elite

For all the questions surrounding Indiana's offense, there shouldn't be many about its defense.



The Hoosiers faced an unenviable challenge Saturday. With Indiana's offense struggling to sustain possessions, the defense was repeatedly tasked with keeping Michigan off the scoreboard despite spending considerable time on the field.

Making matters more difficult was Michigan quarterback Tommy Carr, whose ability to extend plays with his legs presented another challenge for an Indiana defense with limited film available on the Wolverines' new starter.



Yet, Indiana's defense repeatedly answered the call.

The Hoosiers have faced their share of defensive criticism this season, particularly for allowing explosive plays through the air. But Saturday was another reminder of just how good Bryant Haines' unit can be.



And when Indiana needed one final stop in overtime, the defense delivered, denying Michigan the end zone to secure the victory.

Against a Michigan team playing at home, with Indiana's offense offering little assistance, the defense did more than enough to give the Hoosiers a chance to win. When the game was on the line, it finished the job.

Indiana's redzone offense remains a major concern

Indiana's offensive struggles haven't been limited to Saturday, and nowhere has that been more apparent than in the red zone.



The Hoosiers reached Michigan's red zone twice in regulation and failed to score a touchdown on either possession.

Too often this season, Indiana's red-zone offense has appeared predictable. Whether it's an inside run that generates little yardage or a fade to Charlie Becker that Hoover can't deliver accurately, the Hoosiers have struggled to find reliable ways to finish drives.



Becker's 6-foot-4 frame should make him a dangerous weapon in contested-catch situations, but even he needs an opportunity to make a play on the football.

Whether the issue is a lack of creativity, an inconsistent rushing attack or Hoover's inability to consistently execute, something needs to change.



And Indiana offered a glimpse of what that change could look like in overtime.

On its first possession of the extra period, Indiana dialed up a designed quarterback keeper for Hoover, who took it five yards into the end zone. It was a creative wrinkle from an offense that has too often lacked imagination near the goal line.

Indiana needs more of that moving forward. Not necessarily more designed quarterback runs, but more creativity and unpredictability in an area of the field where the Hoosiers have struggled to consistently capitalize on their opportunities.