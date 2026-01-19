Curt Cignetti Delivers Another Iconic Quote Before National Championship

Curt Cignetti will be remembered first and foremost for engineering one of the greatest turnarounds in sports history at Indiana. But his one-liners, sideline facial expressions and bold claims will give fans and haters alike plenty to talk about for years to come.

It began with "Purdue sucks, but so does Michigan and Ohio State," when Cignetti greeted Indiana fans for the first time at a basketball game in December 2023. Not long after, he told reporters, "I win, Google me," during a press conference.

From then on, he's backed it up. He's also been must-listen, and his teams have been must-watch. So before Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship game against No. 10 Miami at 7:30 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., it was only fitting that Cignetti delievered another iconic quote.

"You don't go to war with warm milk and cookies," Cignetti said.

On its own, that message could become a favorite for Indiana fans, and it'd make another good t-shirt. But in the larger context of Indiana's season, it speaks perfectly to how Cignetti prepares his team.

The quote was elicited by a question about the emotions following Indiana's final practice this week and the special bond they've built during their 15-0 season, knowing they'd only have one more game together.

Cignetti acknowledged there's been time to express those feeling this week. But he doesn't want that sentiment to cause his team to lose focus or become overconfident. So when kickoff arrives Monday night, expect Cignetti's team –– like they've done all season –– to lock in.

"I think leading up to this game, there's been a lot of pro Indiana hype, a lot of rat poison out there," Cignetti said. "I happened to see Holly Rowe's thing on social media this morning about our guys hugging each other at the end of practice. It is a close team. I've witnessed quite a bit of sentimentalism throughout the week from some of our seniors who we've been with quite a long time."

"I think it's time to sharpen the saw now, throw those warm fuzzies out the door, that sentimentalism. It's time to go play a game against a great opponent. We've got to have a sharp edge going into this game. You don't go to war with warm milk and cookies."