Curt Cignetti Faces Former Assistant Coach In National Championship

Much was made about all four CFP semifinal head coaches being from Nick Saban's coaching tree, with Indiana's Curt Cignetti being one of them. But what about Cignetti's tree?

While it's not as impressive, it comes with an interesting storyline heading into Monday's national championship against Miami. Corey Hetherman was the defensive coordinator and defensive ends coach on Cignetti's staff at James Madison from 2019-21, and now he's Miami's defensive coordinator.

"I've got a lot of respect for Corey," Cignetti said. "He did a tremendous job. I hated to see him go. I hold him in very high regard. He's one of the best football coaches I've ever been around. His day-in-and-day-out intensity and his commitment to the game is unparalleled."

Cignetti won big with Hetherman at James Madison

James Madison Dukes head coach Curt Cignetti walks the sideline against the Appalachian State Mountaineers at Kidd Brewer Stadium in 2022. | David Yeazell-Imagn Images

Cignetti became James Madison's head coach in 2019, and in his first year, all he did was win the FCS National Championship at 14-2 overall and 8-0 in the Colonial Athletic Association. The Dukes got back to the FCS playoff semifinals the following two seasons, going 19-3 with two more conference titles.

Under Cignetti was a promising, young defensive coordinator in Hetherman. Also on that staff was current Indiana defensive coordinator Bryant Haines, who, in 2019, was the co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. Haines was previously on Cignetti's IU-Pennsylvania staff from 2014-15 and his Elon staff from 2017-18.

Haines was offered the defensive coordinator job at Elon in 2019, but he wanted to remain with Cignetti during the transition to James Madison. The only slight issue was that Cignetti had already hired Hetherman as the defensive coordinator, but Hetherman approved the co-coordinator tag for Haines.

Indiana defensive coordinator Bryant Haines instructs players during fall practice at the Mellencamp Pavilion. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

The elite coaching trio guided James Madison to hold opponents below 16.5 points per game in three straight seasons and total over 40 sacks in two of the three seasons. Hetherman then left James Madison to become Rutgers' linebackers coach from 2022-23, then jumped to Minnesota as the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach for one season. That allowed Haines to be promoted to defensive coordinator, a position he's held on Cignetti's staff for four straight seasons.

"I was fortunate to have Bryant Haines on my staff who was ready to step into that role," Cignetti said. "And they're a little different because they're different people. And Bryant likes to do a lot of the different things, but we do them well. But the philosophy is still the same in terms of, it all starts up front. Statistically, since Bryant's taken over, it's about like it was when Corey was the coordinator. We're always in the top five in total defense, one or two against the run, very high in TFLs and sacks. But in terms of the schematics –– you know, man, zone, the kind of blitzes, the fronts –– we've changed a little bit. And I've seen Corey change based on what I'm seeing on tape."

Familiarity between Cignetti and Hetherman in national championship

Hetherman now coordinates a Miami defense that leads all FBS teams with 47 sacks while ranking fifth in scoring defense (14 ppg), 11th in total yards allowed per game (292.6), 45th in pass defense (206.1), sixth in run defense (86.5) and seventh in tackles for loss (96).

Indiana will have to be especially mindful of Miami's Rueben Bain Jr., a 6-foot-3, 270-pound edge rusher who has 8.5 sacks on the season. CBS Sports' latest 2026 NFL mock draft projects Bain as the fourth overall pick to the Tennessee Titans.

Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

At the same time, Miami will have its hands full against Indiana's second-ranked scoring offense at 42.6 points per game. The Hoosiers are well-balanced with the efficient Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who has several talented running backs, wide receivers and tight ends to distribute the ball to.

There's familiarity between both coaching staffs in Monday's national title game, but both have changed a bit since their time together.

"I think we've evolved offensively. [Hetherman] was my defensive coordinator the first three years at JMU. We've evolved offensively. Terminology has changed. We do things differently. But his scheme has, too," Cignetti said. "Now, philosophically, you know, in terms of what we think is important, him and I, that hasn't changed. He's going to create havoc up front, stop the run, TFLs, sacks. They got 47 sacks on the year. He's going to attack. The way he goes about it is a little different than the way he went about it at JMU. But the way we go about it offensively is a little different, too."