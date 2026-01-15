How To Watch Indiana vs Miami CFP National Championship

It all comes down to this.

Few would have predicted the matchup preseason, but No. 1 Indiana has gone undefeated and reached its first-ever national championship. The Hoosiers are favored over No. 10 Miami, which overcame two losses to unranked opponents and knocked out the defending champion, Ohio State.

Indiana coach Curt Cignetti has built a well-balanced team, ranking top four in scoring offense and scoring defense with Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza under center. Miami coach Mario Cristobal has a potential top-five NFL Draft pick in edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr., along with a veteran quarterback in Carson Beck and explosive playmakers in Malachi Toney and Mark Fletcher Jr.

Below is a full preview on the matchup, including the time and TV information, point spread and ovedr/under, recent results, series history, statistical leaders and coaching bios.

Indiana Hoosiers cornerback D'Angelo Ponds (left) and quarterback Fernando Mendoza (right) celebrate defeating the Oregon Ducks in the Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

How to watch Indiana vs. Miami

Who: No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers (15-0, 9-0 in Big Ten) vs. No. 10 Miami Hurricanes (13-2, 6-2 in ACC)

What: College Football Playoff National Championship

When: Monday, Jan. 19, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Hard Rock Stadium (65,326) in Miami Gardens, Fla.

TV: ESPN

TV announcers: Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Holly Rowe and Molly McGrath (sideline)

Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network, Sirius XM (channel 80 or 84)

Radio announcers: Don Fischer (play-by-play), Buck Suhr (analyst), John Herrick

Point spread: Indiana is an 8.5-point favorite over Miami, and the over/under is 47.5 points, according to the Draft Kings Sportsbook on Wednesday evening. The Hoosiers' moneyline odds are -340, while the Hurricanes' moneyline odds are +270.

Recent results: Indiana defeated No. 9 Alabama 38-3 in the CFP quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, and then defeated Oregon in the CFP semifinals at the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9. Miami defeated No. 2 Ohio State in the CFP quarterfinals at the Cotton Bowl, and then defeated No. 6 Ole Miss in the CFP semifinals at the Fiesta Bowl.

Series history: The series is tied 1-1. Miami won the most recent matchup 14-7 on Oct. 21, 1966 in Miami, and Indiana won the first matchup 28-14 on Oct. 23, 1964. The Hoosiers went 2-7 in 1964 under coach Phil Dickens, and they went 1-8-1 in 1966 under coach John Pont. Charlie Tate coached Miami in both matchups.

Statistical leaders

Indiana

QB Fernando Mendoza: 3,349 yards, 73.0 completion percentage, 41 pass TD, 6 INT

3,349 yards, 73.0 completion percentage, 41 pass TD, 6 INT RB Roman Hemby: 211 carries, 1,060 rush yards, 7 rush TD

211 carries, 1,060 rush yards, 7 rush TD WR Omar Cooper Jr.: 64 receptions, 866 yards, 13 TD

64 receptions, 866 yards, 13 TD LB Rolijah Hardy: 98 tackles, 15 TFL, 8 sacks, 4 passes defended

Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (3) celebrates a touchdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Miami

QB Carson Beck: 3,581 yards, 73.2 completion percentage, 29 pass TD, 11 INT

3,581 yards, 73.2 completion percentage, 29 pass TD, 11 INT RB Mark Fletcher Jr.: 199 carries, 1,080 rush yards, 10 rush TD

199 carries, 1,080 rush yards, 10 rush TD WR Malachi Toney: 99 receptions, 1,089 receiving yards, 9 receiving TD

99 receptions, 1,089 receiving yards, 9 receiving TD LB Mohamed Toure: 73 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 sacks, 5 passes defended

The coaching matchup

Miami (FL) Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal during the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl and CFP semifinal game at State Farm Stadium on Jan. 8, 2026, in Glendale. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Curt Cignetti, Indiana: Cignetti, 64, has a 26-2 overall record in the midst of his second season at Indiana, including an 17-1 record in regular season Big Ten play and a Big Ten title. He led the Hoosiers to the College Football Playoff last season after a 52-9 run across five seasons at James Madison. Cignetti won Big Ten coach of the year and several national coach of the year awards in back-to-back seasons at Indiana.

Mario Cristobal, Miami: Cristobal, 55, has a 35-18 overall record and an 18-14 record in regular season ACC play during his fourth season at Miami. The Hurricanes' win total has increased each season under Cristobal, though they haven't won an ACC championship. Cristobal previously coached Oregon from 2017-21, going 35-13 overall and 23-9 in Pac-12 regular season play and winning two Pac-12 championships. His first head coaching stint came at FIU from 2007-12, when he went 27-47 overall and 20-26 in the Sun Belt. Cristobal has also been an assistant coach at Miami, Rutgers, Alabama and Oregon. He helped Miami win the national championship in 1989 and 1991 as an offensive lineman.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.