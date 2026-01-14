Mendoza And Cristobal Share Unique Connection in Indiana vs Miami National Championship

In what's been a dream season for Indiana, the national championship comes with another storyline straight out of a Hollywood movie.

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza's journey from two-star recruit to Heisman Trophy winner ends in his hometown of Miami, Fla. against the Miami Hurricanes. While he's never played at Hard Rock Stadium before and wasn't offered a scholarship by Miami out of Christopher Columbus High School, he's certainly familiar with the venue.

"I've been to a lot of games there, and it's a very full-circle moment for myself," Mendoza said. "If you open Google Maps and put my address, the University of Miami campus, it's under a mile away. And I walked there, biked there, played basketball rec games in the offseason there."

"It means a lot to me, however, I think the National Championship means a lot to everybody. So I wouldn't want it any other way, on a great stage, that the Indiana Hoosiers are going to have to compete their butt off. They're a great team and really looking forward to the opportunity."

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) kisses the trophy after defeating the Oregon Ducks in the Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The connections don't stop there, though. Mendoza's mother, Elsa, played tennis at the University of Miami. Fernando's Heisman Trophy speech included a touching tribute to Elsa, who is battling multiple sclerosis. Fernando and his brother, Alberto, have raised over $150,000 to help fight the disease.

Fernando's father, Fernando Sr. –– now a medical director at Nicklaus Children's Health System –– was teammates with Miami coach Mario Cristobal at Christopher Columbus High School in the 1980s. Cristobal recalled "awesome memories" this week about their team winning a three-way tiebreaker for the district championship.

"I think when you go to Columbus, that brotherhood is extremely strong," Cristobal said. "You know, I mean, everywhere you go, especially in town you run in -- but we have crossed paths before. Certainly he was an excellent football player and has become such a prominent member of the community down here in the medical field. And certainly all the respect in the world for him and his family."

Other Miami natives on Indiana's roster include starting cornerbacks D'Angelo Ponds and Jamari Sharpe. Miami's roster features 12 such players. Fernando also views what he, Cristobal and others have accomplished at their respective schools as a point of pride for the Cuban and Latin American communities.

"It does a lot. I think it puts it in the forefront and the light, and I think we've seen Latinos in football," Mendoza said. "It's been growing, and every single year, you hear about more Latinos, like Jake Rodriguez, great Latino from Texas Tech. And I think it's just a really good path of just making football more diverse and inclusive. I think it's great. I mean, Mario Cristobal played with my dad in high school, and so I do know him. I think it's going to be a great opportunity for both teams."

Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Monday's national championship won't be the first time Mendoza has faced Miami, either. While quarterbacking Cal last season, Mendoza and the Golden Bears suffered a narrow, 39-38 loss at No. 8 Miami. He called it a "heartbreaking" loss, and looks forward to another opportunity.

That opportunity will come in the final game of what's been an incredible season for Mendoza. He's played his best football of late, with eight touchdown passes in two College Football Playoff games while throwing just five incompletions and zero interceptions.

Mendoza has guided the Hoosiers to dominant wins over Alabama and Oregon in the CFP, but he's also come through in clutch situations during regular season wins over Iowa, Penn State and Oregon. Through 15 games, he's thrown 41 touchdown passes to just six interceptions while completing 73% of his passes.

Cristobal recruited Mendoza out of the transfer portal this past offseason, but wound up with Carson Beck instead. And going into this matchup, he knows his talented Miami defense is up for a major challenge against Mendoza.

"The Heisman was earned and well-deserved," Cristobal said. "The type of season that Fernando has had, really they dominated just about every game. And anytime a game was close, he was a big reason why the outcome is or was what it was because of his level of play."

"I think he combines everything that you would want in an elite quarterback. He's ahead of the defense all the time. He's two steps ahead. He understands the back end, the front. He's extremely accurate, poised. He can make you pay with his feet. He can make you pay with his arm. He understands protections really well. He anticipates like no other. He really has distinguished himself as the best football player in the country this year, and it's not by accident. A lot of reps, a lot of hard work, a guy that's been a complete difference-maker for their program."

Indiana Hoosiers quarterbacks Grant Wilson (2), Fernando Mendoza (15) and Alberto Mendoza (16) celebrate after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Mendoza has put himself in position to be an NFL Draft pick in 2026, perhaps No. 1 overall. The Hoosiers recruited TCU transfer quarterback Josh Hoover, who has one year of eligibility, to help replace him next season. But they also have Mendoza's younger brother, Alberto, who's eligible through the 2028 season and has Cristobal's endorsement.

"[Fernando's] younger brother is going to be as good or even better," Cristobal said. "And I think if you talk to the people over there at their university and at Columbus High School, they'll tell you that. Just really tough, smart, hardworking, awesome young men that represent their families and their university really well."