Curt Cignetti Explains Why Indiana Can't Overlook Penn State
Looking at their 3-5 record alone, and No. 2 Indiana's next opponent may seem like a push over.
The Hoosiers are preparing to face a team that has lost five straight games. A team that fired its head coach on Oct. 12 after losing to Northwestern. A team that couldn't beat Oregon, UCLA or Iowa, who Indiana defeated by 65 combined points. A team whose only wins have come against Nevada, FIU and Villanova.
But that same team –– Indiana coach Curt Cignetti reminded everyone Monday –– is still ranked No. 22 in the nation by predictive metrics like ESPN's College Football Power Index (FPI) and the SP+ rankings. And in order to keep its undefeated season alive, Indiana cannot travel to Happy Valley underestimating Penn State.
Cignetti explains why Indiana can't overlook Penn State
Cignetti began Monday's press conference like he usually does, speaking highly about Indiana's upcoming opponent.
"Same guys they started the year with for the most part that was ranked No. 1 to No. 3 in the country, so a lot of good football players at all positions, playing really hard here," Cignetti said of Penn State. "[Interim head coach] Terry [Smith] has done a really good job of sort of rejuvenating these guys, and it'll be his first opportunity to play a game at home. Tough place to play, 100,000 plus people. They're a really good football team."
Those factors play out meaningfully some weeks more than others, as Maryland didn't appear to be "quite a challenge" during Indiana's 55-10 victory on Saturday.
Whether those comments are a show of respect, Cignetti's actual beliefs, or a mix of both, they provide a look into how he coaches his team week in and week out. He preaches to never take any opponent lightly, to prepare the same every week, and to never be satisfied until the game is over.
That's the same message approaching Saturday's game against Penn State, a historically prominent program that's also been one of the nation's most disappointing in 2025. While the predictive metrics still like Penn State because of its high-level, individual talent, the Nittany Lions rank 87th nationally in strength of record.
It shouldn't take extra motivation from Cignetti to get his team ready for any opponent at this stage of the season, given what's at stake with a 9-0 record and No. 2 national ranking. But Cignetti will still do whatever it takes to get his team to believe they're facing a dangerous team and not focus on their 3-5 record.
"They've had some tough times, and we've got to have a great day today and a great week to stack days just like always," Cignetti said. "Be prepared, have the right mindset, play really, really well, first play to last play."
"Been a change up there, obviously. James Franklin, fifth in the country last year, was about 105-40 after 11 years, did a tremendous job, has always represented himself with class. A lot of respect for him and Penn State. Always have had a lot of respect for Penn State, too."
Franklin's firing is not the only significant change from the beginning of the season. Penn State also lost quarterback Drew Allar to a season-ending injury against Northwestern. His replacement is Ethan Grunkemeyer, who's 34-for-56 with 238 passing yards, zero touchdowns and three interceptions over the last two games against Iowa and Ohio State.
"This is a talented guy that was very highly recruited out of high school, set a lot of records in Ohio," Cignetti said of Grunkemeyer. "He's tall. He can spin the ball. He moves well enough to get out of trouble. He's made some impressive throws. He can get it out of his hand fast. You can see with every series, every snap, he's improving and he's learning. He's a good player."
Penn State also has two talented running backs in Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton, who Cignetti called "NFL guys" and said were impressive against No. 1 Ohio State. Indiana's defense was especially strong against the run on Saturday, holding Maryland to just 37 rushing yards, and it'll need another performance like that against Penn State.
"It was a good win and got to play a lot of players," Cignetti said of the Maryland game. "But obviously we've turned that page, and everything in this game is earned, not given, and you've got to earn it every single day. The game gives you nothing. You get out what you put in. We've got to really be sharp this week and have a great mindset."