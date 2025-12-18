Indiana Football OC Mike Shanahan Inks Contract Extension: What It Means

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana football has agreed to a three-year contract extension with offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan, an IU Athletics spokesperson confirmed to Indiana Hoosiers On SI on Thursday afternoon.

No financial details have been made public regarding the terms of Shanahan's new deal.

The Hoosiers' agreement with Shanahan comes six days after giving defensive coordinator Bryant Haines a three-year contract worth close to $3 million annually. Now, Indiana coach Curt Cignetti has both his offensive and defensive architects contractually secured and well-compensated moving into the College Football Playoff and beyond.

Shanahan is the play-caller for one of the nation's best offenses. Across the FBS, Indiana ranks No. 4 in scoring at 41.9 points per game and No. 8 in total offense at 472.8 yards per game. Both marks lead the Big Ten.

The 35-year-old Shanahan, who doubles as Indiana's receivers coach, has been with Cignetti since 2016 at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Shanahan solely coached receivers from 2016-20, and he added offensive coordinator responsibilities in 2021.

During Shanahan's five years as an offensive coordinator, his quarterback has won conference player of the year, or offensive player of the year, four times. The lone exception came in 2024, when Indiana's Kurtis Rourke was a second-team All-Big Ten selection and finished ninth in Heisman Trophy voting.

Cignetti touted Shanahan's demeanor and talent the day after Indiana's Big Ten championship game victory over Ohio State.

"He's such a likable guy," Cignetti said Dec. 7. "He doesn't really have an ego. He does a great job coaching receivers. Has done a great job as coordinator."

Indiana gave Shanahan a contract extension in December 2024, inking a three-year deal that took his salary from $800,000 in 2024 to $1.15 million in 2025. Now, Shanahan appears poised for another raise.

What Shanahan's extension means for Indiana football

The Hoosiers are positioning themselves to be title contenders again in 2026. Staff continuity has been a key part of Cignetti's instant success at Indiana, and with the Hoosiers ascending to No. 1 in the nation, Shanahan and Haines figured to receive looks for head coaching jobs elsewhere.

But now, both coordinators have been financially taken care of, and Cignetti can move forward with confidence his staff will largely remain the same next season.

Cignetti is involved in offensive meetings, and Shanahan consults with offensive line coach and run game coordinator Bob Bostad along with quarterbacks coach and pass game coordinator Chandler Whitmer.

Shanahan, however, stands atop the Hoosiers' offensive hierarchy — and he's in line to do so again in 2026.