Indiana Football Stays at No. 2 in Week 11 Rankings: What It Means for Hoosiers
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — To little surprise, Indiana football remained steady at No. 2 in both the Associated Press Top 25 poll and the US LBM Coaches poll released Sunday afternoon.
The Hoosiers (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten) stormed past Maryland, 55-10, on Saturday at SECU Stadium in College Park, Maryland. However, No. 1 Ohio State (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) rode a strong second half to beat Penn State, 38-14.
Indiana received 11 first-place votes in the AP poll, the same as last week, and one first-place vote in the coaches poll. The Hoosiers didn't get any such votes from the coaches in Week 10.
What it means for Indiana
For the first time this season, not much. The first College Football Playoff rankings will be released at 8 p.m. Nov. 4, and the CFP poll takes precedent over others.
Nevertheless, Indiana has extended its stay at a ranking previously unknown for college football's all-time losingest program. The Hoosiers had never been No. 2 in the AP poll prior to this season, but they've maintained the spot for three consecutive weeks.
Indiana has a favorable schedule entering the season's home stretch. The Hoosiers' final three Big Ten opponents are winless in conference play, as Penn State, Wisconsin and Purdue have a combined 0-16 record in Big Ten games.
Should the Hoosiers win out, they're on a collision course with Ohio State to meet in the Big Ten Championship game Dec. 6 in Indianapolis.
In addition to Indiana and Ohio State, <> other Big Ten teams are ranked in the AP poll. Oregon checked in at No. 6, while USC ranks No. 20, Michigan is No. 21 and Washington is No. 24. Iowa, which Indiana beat 20-15 on Sept. 27, is the first team outside the poll, securing 71 votes.
Here's the full AP Top 25 poll:
1. Ohio State
2. Indiana
3. Texas A&M
4. Alabama
5. Georgia
6. Oregon
7. Ole Miss
8. BYU
9. Texas Tech
10. Notre Dame
11. Oklahoma
12. Virginia
13. Texas
14. Louisville
15. Vanderbilt
16. Georgia Tech
17. Utah
18. Miami (Fla.)
19. Missouri
20. USC
21. Michigan
22. Memphis
23. Tennessee
24. Washington
25. Cincinnati
Indiana returns to action at noon Saturday against Penn State (3-5, 0-5 Big Ten) at Beaver Stadium in Happy Valley.