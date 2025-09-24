Cignetti: Indiana Football Sees 'More Difficult Challenge' in Iowa than Illinois
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — As he stepped to the wooden podium to begin his weekly Monday press conference, Curt Cignetti wasted little time basking in or reminiscing about Indiana's 63-10 win over Illinois in Week 4.
" Regardless of the final score, there's always things that show up on tape that have got to get corrected. Believe me, there's plenty there," Cignetti said. "So, really more interested in moving on to our next opponent, which will be a real challenge at Iowa."
There was no savoring a victory that marked a Big Ten record for most points scored against an Associated Press top 10 opponent, no reflecting on an offensive performance that saw quarterback Fernando Mendoza win co-Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week.
Eventually, there was mention of Indiana's defense — he briefly noted the success of the Hoosiers' defensive line in one-on-one rushes against Illinois, and he later spent over 150 words voicing his displeasure with Indiana's safeties, who collectively committed five "egregious" mistakes.
Cignetti's words and expressions illustrated no satisfaction with the No. 11 Hoosiers' 4-0 start. He understands more tests await — and he anticipates tougher competition at 3:30 p.m. Saturday against Iowa inside Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
"We're going to have to play well," Cignetti said. "This will be a challenge, a more difficult challenge than the last one, for sure. And the sooner our guys realize that, the better."
Cignetti said Kinnick Stadium sells out almost every week, and the fans wearing yellow and black create a loud environment. It's the first road game this season for the Hoosiers, who play only three of their final eight games in the friendly confines of Memorial Stadium.
Indiana, which spent time working on crowd noise and silent counts during the offseason, will emphasize the noise this week in practice, said Cignetti, who added he won't give any secrets to the Hoosiers' methods.
The environment won't matter much to Indiana's defense. The Hoosiers will be able to communicate vocally and with fewer non-verbal signals than when they're at home, senior linebacker Aiden Fisher said, because Kinnick Stadium will be quiet for Iowa senior quarterback Mark Gronowski.
A South Dakota State transfer who's helped modernize the Hawkeyes' offense, Gronowski is a threat with his arm and legs, Fisher said. Cignetti agreed.
"Won a lot of football games, that guy has," Cignetti said. "He's a great competitor. He's a big guy. He's got good mobility. They'll run him, design runs. And then there's some where he could give it or run it. And they've got good play-action, out-of-pocket game. And in the pocket, he can make the throws. He's got a strong arm.
"They built the offense around the quarterback. There's some new design there."
Gronowski has completed 60.5% of his passes for 492 yards, three touchdowns and one interception through four games, though he's made notable strides the past two weeks. The 6-foot-2, 235-pounder threw for 127 yards combined in Weeks 1 and 2. He's completed 66.7% of his passes and thrown for over 175 yards in each of the Hawkeyes' last two games.
Iowa enters Week 5 with a 3-1 record, its lone stumble a 16-13 loss at No. 14 Iowa State in Week 2. The Hawkeyes beat previously undefeated Rutgers 38-28 on the road on Sept. 19 to start Big Ten play.
No matter Iowa's quality, it figures to be competitive. Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz became the Big Ten's all-time winningest coach with a Week 3 victory over UMass.
And while Iowa is winless in its last 10 games against ranked opponents, Cignetti understands the challenges a Ferentz-led team poses. After all, their relationship dates back over 40 years.
"Got a lot of respect for Coach Ferentz, everything he's accomplished throughout his career as a head coach and as an assistant, too," Cignetti said. "He was a great line coach before he became a head coach. And he was a graduate assistant at Pitt in 1980. I was a graduate assistant at Pitt in '83 and '84.
"He used to come by the offices now and then. Had a chance to -- met him a couple of times out and around. Got to know him during the Big Ten meetings. Congratulate him on the big win a couple weeks ago to make him the winningest coach in the Big Ten."
Cignetti said he has no history at Kinnick Stadium, but he's fully aware of Iowa's history. The Hawkeyes have won eight or more games in nine of the past 10 seasons, the lone exception coming in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, when they went 6-2 and finished No. 15 in the final College Football Playoff poll.
Iowa is consistent, physical and blue-collar — and Cignetti firmly believes the Hoosiers will have to play well to win.
"The thing about Iowa in general, they will not beat themselves," Cignetti said. "You will have to beat them. They're not going to beat themselves and they play really well at home."
The Hawkeyes have always been stout defensively, Cignetti said, and they're strong on special teams — returner Kaden Wetjen has earned Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week honors each of the past two games, and he's scored touchdowns on both punt and kick returns.
Offensively, Iowa's rushing game has long been prominent, and Gronowski "finds a way to get it done," Cignetti said.
Saturday's game is a battle between two cultures built on toughness. When Fisher watches Iowa, he sees shades of Indiana: Well-coached, disciplined, always physical, always in the right place.
Fisher said Indiana has absorbed Cignetti's message about the challenge Iowa presents. The Hoosiers recognize the moment. Now, they need to seize it — and beat Iowa at its own game, in its own place, with a blueprint they're well accustomed to following.
"It's going to be who can break the other team's will first," Fisher said, "and just making sure we're playing to the character of football that we know. But they do present a really good challenge."