Why Cignetti, Indiana Football Players Think Fernando Mendoza Deserves Heisman Trophy

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Though Indiana football fans often shouted chants of "Heismendoza" and a handful of his teammates alluded to his status as college football's best quarterback, Fernando Mendoza's official, program-led Heisman Trophy campaign didn't start until mid-November.

The Hoosiers wanted sole focus on the field, on winning the Big Ten championship game, on securing a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff. They checked those boxes.

Now, Indiana has its attention elsewhere: Leaving no doubt about Mendoza's worthiness to bring college football's most prestigious individual trophy to Bloomington for the first time in the award's 91-year history.

Mendoza is the odds-on favorite among four finalists — he's joined by Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin, Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia and Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love — entering the Heisman ceremony, which takes place at 7 p.m. Saturday in New York City. The event will be televised on ESPN.

Indiana coach Curt Cignetti cited Mendoza's on-field production, as he completed 71.5% of his passes for 2,980 yards and an FBS-best 33 touchdowns, along with his performance in critical moments, such as leading game-winning, fourth-quarter drives against Iowa, Oregon and Penn State, as reasons he should win the Heisman Trophy.

"I would have to say it's a no-brainer decision. I believe that," Cignetti said Dec. 7. "He's a tremendous human being that does everything really the right way in terms of preparation, community outreach, leadership. He's got a great relationship with the team. They all look up to him. He cares about people.

"He's extremely intelligent, has high character and values. He's been the leader, and he can beat you with his arm and his legs."

Mendoza has the full support of his teammates, too, and several Hoosiers paid out-of-pocket to fly to New York City and support Mendoza on Saturday night.

Indiana center Pat Coogan was among those who made the trip. Earlier in the week, Coogan said Mendoza is "absolutely" the Heisman, be it because of his arm talent, poise, toughness or willingness to "put on his body on the line continuously" for the greater good of Indiana's undefeated season.

"He is absolutely the Heisman," Coogan reiterated. "He's absolutely the best quarterback in the country, without a doubt in my mind. And he's absolutely the toughest quarterback in the country, there's no doubt in my mind. He is our rock and he is the reason we have so much success on Saturdays.

"I'm happy for him. He's put in so much work to be able to shine in moments like that. And he deserves it all for sure."

The Hoosiers are the last unblemished team in the FBS, which senior linebacker Aiden Fisher said should work in Mendoza's favor.

"I think when you talk about the Heisman and the best football player in the country, winning football games has to matter," Fisher said Dec. 8. "And I think he's won more than anybody in the country. So, when you look at his resume for this award, there's going be a lot of games that come down to fourth quarter clutch drives to win football games. And he's done it every time."

Mendoza earned Big Ten Championship Game MVP after Indiana defeated Ohio State on Dec. 6, and several of Mendoza's teammates cheered "Heismendoza" while he accepted the award. Fisher was chief among them, later citing Mendoza's "wow" throws and the plays he's put on film all season.

"The job he's been able to do this year has been nothing short of remarkable," Fisher said. "So for me, that's my Heisman. I think that should be America's Heisman. He's the best football player in the country, and I don't think it's close.

"But just talking from here, he's done such a phenomenal job of being a leader for us, somebody that we depend on and can count on every single time. And Saturday when they announce it, I hope they make the right decision. But he's fantastic at everything he does."

Mendoza has already collected an impressive treasure chest of trophies entering Saturday night's Heisman announcement.

The Miami native became the first player in Indiana history to win Big Ten Quarterback of the Year, the second to win Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, and he swept a wealth of national awards, be it the AP Player of the Year, the Maxwell Award or the Davey O'Brien Award. He also earned first-team All-American honors from several outlets.

Mendoza's talent and production helped pave his path to being a Heisman finalist. Those aspects are visible each Saturday. But senior receiver Elijah Sarratt, a second-team All-Big Ten selection, said the biggest reason for Mendoza's success comes in moments unseen by the general public, be it watching additional film or staying after practice to go over plays and walk through them on his own.

"He really loves the game, and he's going to do everything he can to be the best player on that field every single Saturday, which he usually is the best player on the field every single Saturday," Sarratt said Dec. 8. "I played with a lot of quarterbacks, but to see the work he puts in every single day, it motivates me to continue to be on my stuff.

"So, I'm grateful for allowing me and Fernando to come together this year, and then hope we continue to do great things, and hope we can win that Heisman."

Throughout his time in the Heisman spotlight, Mendoza has often deferred praise. Part of it stems from his 14-second meeting with Cignetti in late October, during which Cignetti told Mendoza the Heisman Trophy is a team award, and if the Hoosiers didn't win games, he likely wouldn't win the honor.

Mendoza, who spoke to local reporters Tuesday in Bloomington, used an analogy to explain his stance. The only reason people see stars in the sky, Mendoza said, is because the light reflects from all different types of stars. Now, the stars around Mendoza have him well-placed to shine in the sport's biggest and brightest stage.

And perhaps most fitting, Mendoza has the chance to win the award, and give his Heisman-winning speech, with several of his teammates, coaches and family in attendance — each feeling so impassioned, so confident, Mendoza's resume and place at the top is untouchable in the 2025 Heisman class.

"I think that's what makes this team so special," Mendoza said, "is the glue we have with each other, how tight we are with each other. I think it also just speaks to how much it would mean to the team, not just myself — it would mean so much for everybody around this place."