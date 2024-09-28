Curt Cignetti, Indiana Players Show Appreciation For Increased Fan Support
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana fans had plenty of excuses to stay away from Memorial Stadium Saturday.
Rain fell relentlessly throughout the game with the remnants of Hurricane Helene still settled in over the Ohio Valley. The wind wasn’t too strong, but it was a steady mist that just gets under your skin.
Thanks to Helene, and the stronger winds it brought to the Midwest on Friday, many high school football games in Indiana were postponed to Saturday morning and afternoon. That also could have taken a chunk out of Indiana’s usual support.
However, considering the conditions, a good crowd saw Indiana’s 42-28 victory over Maryland. Attendance was a season-high 48,323 and as the Hoosiers got closer to the finish line, the noise inside the stadium’s concrete bowl reverberated at a high-decibel pitch.
Indiana’s fans have been on-board with Indiana coach Curt Cignetti since he was hired in November 2023, but there are degrees of faith. Through most of the offseason, it was anticipation that things might go right.
Now fans are coming to the exciting realization that things are going very well for the Hoosiers. A 5-0 start for the first time since 1967 is evidence of that, but the Hoosiers have been fun to watch on both sides of the ball. The fans are starting to believe.
It’s appreciated by the players who, for the first time, really saw Memorial Stadium deliver Big Ten-style support for the Hoosiers this season. The student section stuck it out for most of the game despite getting soaked, and they engaged in a hearty “Who’s Your Daddy?” chant toward the end of the contest.
“It was fantastic. Best fans in the Big Ten now. I appreciate everyone who turned out and look forward to more turnouts like this,” Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke said.
Indiana linebacker Aiden Fisher was part of a defense that kept Maryland from scoring any pointsl from the Hoosiers’ four turnovers. He pointed out the fans’ role in helping the defense do its job.
“It was huge today. You can feel them. Every big third down, every fourth down. That was huge having them here,” Fisher said.
No one was happier about the support than Cignetti. He’s gently prodded Indiana fans throughout the season and urged them to show up, stick around and sellout Memorial Stadium. He also sent a message to students on Friday, urging them to fight the elements and show up in large numbers.
After the game in a Big Ten Network post-game interview, he quoted the baseball film “Field Of Dreams” when he said, “build it and they will come.”
Saturday wasn’t a sellout, but it was closer to being one. Cignetti showed appreciation for those who came while continuing to plead for the kind of support he seeks.
“You could feel the fans out there. I'm glad that they keep improving in the attendance area. I thought that was a good turnout,” Cignetti said.
Not that Cignetti was completely satisfied.
“Good is the enemy of great, so let's have a great turnout. Let's sell it out next week or next time we're at home (Nebraska, Oct. 19) and figure out how to make it even louder, because that's what we want to do. We want to be the best in everything we do,” he said.
Cignetti also noted the influence the fans had on the morale of the Hoosiers.
“It’s extremely valuable. Players feed off of that energy. Look, it's all about energy, right? You've got to have energy to do anything, and the fans are supplying the energy and the players are feeding off of that energy,” Cignetti said.
“I don't know how many points it's worth, but it's really important, and I think we got everything moving in the right direction here,” he added.
After the game, Cignetti sent a message to Indiana’s students. It said:
“Today, we picked up a huge win over Maryland to improve to 5-0 on the season. The weather wasn’t great, the football wasn’t perfect, but you were. Yesterday, I asked you to come out and deal with the elements and to put your weekend events on hold and be there for us for four quarters. You did it. We felt your energy, and you had a big impact on us winning this football game,” Cignetti stated.
“Like I also said yesterday, this isn’t the end. This is just the beginning. We’re going to have a lot of afternoons like this moving forward, and I want you to be a part of it. We look forward to seeing you again on Oct. 19 when we host Nebraska for Homecoming, as well as at our other three home games this fall,” Cignetti continued.
“In the meantime, go out tonight, have fun, and celebrate a big-time win for our football program. And, of course, don’t forget to study.” Cignetti concluded.
Leave it to defensive end Mikail Kamara – who likes to get to the crux of matters – to say what everyone is thinking as it relates to how fans are thinking about the Hoosiers.
“I think today was a big day for them. I think us winning this game – now they think we’re legit,” Kamara said.
He’s right. Tomorrow Indiana should probably be ranked in the top 25 for the first time since 2021. In October and November? Who knows what the limit might be for these Hoosiers and their fans?
