What Curt Cignetti Would Need to Do in 2026 to Become Everyone's No. 1 Coach in America

Curt Cignetti doesn't care whether you, me or anybody else thinks that he's the No. 1 coach in America.



,That's fine. The rest of us can debate that.



For the first time in the post-Nick Saban era, there's a truly split debate across college football about who the best coach in America is. Find any sort of ranking of the top coaches and you'll see it begin either with Cignetti or Kirby Smart, though the former is certainly trending in the right direction.



But while Cignetti might win a straw poll against Smart — something that's wild but fair for someone with only 2 years of experience as a Power Conference head coach — let's ask the other question.

What could Cignetti do in 2026 that would make that opinion unanimous?

Win a national title. Duh. Let's get that out of the way.



You heard it here first — if Cignetti repeats and matches the exact feat that Smart accomplished at Georgia in 2021-22, he'll be the unanimous choice for the No. 1 coach in America. Great analysis, I know.

Dare I say, the bar is lower than that.



Smart is obviously the more accomplished coach having gone 117-21 with nine consecutive top-7 finishes at Georgia, and obviously, winning multiple rings makes him more accomplished than Cignetti. More great analysis, I know.



The issue with defaulting to that logic is that it would then make Dabo Swinney a better coach than Cignetti, which makes about as much sense as hiring Chad Morris to be your offensive savior.

What would take Cignetti's No. 1 argument against Smart over the top is earning a third consecutive trip to the Playoff, and then outlasting Smart in the field for the second consecutive year. That likely means IU winning a Playoff game.



If Cignetti leads IU to a semifinal berth and he's playing for a repeat spot in the national championship, it'll one-up what Smart did by giving UGA its first national championship since 1980, and then repeating after losing 15 (!) players to the 2022 NFL Draft.



Disagree with that? The context of Cignetti inheriting the program with the most losses of any Power Conference school in America feels relevant for that discussion.

Of course, there's an even juicer way for Cignetti to end the debate once and for all — cage match. Not possible? OK, I'll settle for him ending Smart's season in the Playoff.



Imagine if we get that matchup this season with all the factors at play.



Indiana has perhaps as little pressure on it as any national championship contender possible, but it's still eager to deliver an encore that would allow it to retain its newfound status in the sport.



Georgia, on the other hand, has been building toward this 2026 team after rolling out a 2025 squad that felt more like a transition team than a typical Smart squad. It's why the Dawgs are No. 8 in ESPN's percentage of returning production metric heading into 2026.

We need the college football gods to grant us an IU-UGA Playoff matchup

It would be the perfect way to end that debate because as we know, a Playoff path that never crosses could leave some room for interpretation among Big Ten and SEC apologists. We don't need to get into a debate about that here, and what it could look like in 2026.



But as we know, the best way to settle these things is on the field. If the Playoff does indeed expand after 2026, the likelihood of a Smart-Cignetti matchup increases.



Of course, there's no guarantee of that. Nothing is truly guaranteed anymore. We're not that far removed from IU's irrelevance being perhaps the safest guarantee in the sport. Those days are gone.

Whether he admits it or not, Cignetti would love to take a page out of Georgia's playbook for handling success. UGA entered each of the last eight seasons as a preseason top-5 team, and it hasn't finished outside the top 7 in that stretch.

As Cignetti and Smart witnessed together firsthand with Saban's early years at Alabama, the most challenging thing to do in college football is to start and finish as a national title contender. All indications are that this 2026 IU squad will be Cignetti's first time entering a season as an AP top-10 team. He might even lead a preseason top-5 team.



Smart started and finished with a top-5 team on four occasions. Ryan Day did it five times, while Steve Sarkisian did it once. Other elite coaches like Marcus Freeman, Lincoln Riley, Lane Kiffin and Kalen DeBoer have never accomplished that feat.

It feels like perhaps the last demon for Cignetti to conquer in order for him to be universally viewed as the top dog in the sport.



Not that he cares.