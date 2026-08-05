Welcome to the modern world of college football where NIL is a point of difference, traditional rivalry games are being canceled, and once-forgotten Indiana is the reigning national champion.



The sport the nation fell in love with over the last 150 years is still here, but it looks significantly more different over the last couple of years than it has at any point during its long history.



As Darcy says during the car ride in Varsity Blues, "Things change, Mox!"



And as they do, nobody should be surprised or upset that Curt Cignetti and Indiana backed out of a two-year deal with Indiana earlier this week, or that the Hoosiers football program marches to the beat of its own drum.

Indiana Football - The New Kid in Town

Perhaps its a blessing, or perhaps its a curse, depending on how you look at it.



It's not exactly a secret that Indiana football struggled for the majority of the history of the sport, considering it took until last November for Northwestern to pass it for the most losses all-time losses by a single program.

A new season has arrived. pic.twitter.com/eN2ua4jIYA — Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) August 5, 2026

However, Indiana's last two seasons have seen it go 27-2 overall, with its only losses coming to the two teams that played for the national championship to cap the 2024 season.



Not to take anything away from the 1967 Indiana squad that went to the Rose Bowl, or the Anthony Thompson years, but the Hoosiers are the new kid on the block when it comes to major football succeess.

Indiana is just like Florida State was under Bobby Bowden decades back and doesn't have a rich history to build off of.



So instead, it has gone about things its own way, different than the traditional bluebloods of the sport, and that rubs people the wrong way.

When Notre Dame was up-and-coming 100 years ago, it was vital for the Fighting Irish to get an annual date with Army and USC to create a national appeal.



The same can be said for a variety of other powerhouses in the sport, who found out of conference rivals to help raise its stock in the regular season.

Meanwhile, the toughest non-conference opponent Indiana has played the last two seasons is Old Dominion, and there is absolutely nothing wrong with that.

Indiana Football's Proof of Concept in Scheduling

Plenty of naysayers came out the second it was reported that Indiana backed out of the deal with Notre Dame, but for the time being in major college football - Indiana is entirely right for scheduling how it has.

As a lifelong college football fan, yes, I wish every week had as many marquee games as my TV could handle, but realistically that's just not possible.



Curt Cignetti's job is to put Indiana in the best position to compete for the national championship every fall, and after last year, the proof of concept is there.

"The Big Ten is the best league in football." 😤



🗣️ Curt Cignetti pic.twitter.com/NUAKIbvp1d — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) July 30, 2026

OK, Memorial Stadium won't be quite as rocking when Howard or the next "Directional State A&M" come calling, but that's not what this Indiana is about.

It's about putting the program in the best position to compete for national championships on a regular basis, and after a 27-2 start through two seasons and one of those national titles already in hand, it's impossible to currently argue against the strategy.