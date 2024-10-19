Curt Cignetti ‘Optimistic’ About Kurtis Rourke Thumb Injury
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana football players, coaches and fans had a dream Saturday as the No. 16 Hoosiers shellacked Nebraska 56-7 at Memorial Stadium.
However, the one area of concern centered around quarterback Kurtis Rourke.
The Indiana quarterback, one of the most efficient in all of college football, hit his thumb on an opponent’s helmet as he followed through on a second quarter pass completion and detached the fingernail.
He finished the half – and helped the Hoosiers score on a touchdown drive – but did not return for the second half.
Backup quarterback Tayven Jackson played well in Rourke’s absence, but the Ohio transfer quarterback has been integral to Indiana’s success. His status was of primary concern in the wake of an otherwise perfect day for the Hoosiers.
Indiana football coach Curt Cignetti addressed the media on the issue before a question was asked about Rourke.
“He had a thumb on a helmet, nail kind of came off. We'll know more tomorrow. But optimistic,” Cignetti said.
Rourke was injured on a 12-yard completion to E.J. Williams with 6:13 left in the second quarter. On his follow-through he made contact with Nebraska defensive lineman James Williams.
Rourke continued on. He ran for a 4-yard gain on the next play and completed a 3-yard pass to Zach Horton two plays later. Two plays after that, Ty Son Lawton scored on a 2-yard touchdown run.
Indiana had two more first-half series after that. Rourke had another run for 6 yards and completed an 8-yard pass to Myles Price before Justice Ellison scored another Indiana touchdown. Rourke had one more completion on the final Indiana series of the second half.
All of the above would suggest Rourke sat for precautionary purposes. Indiana led 28-7 at halftime, which certainly helped the decision-making process on whether Rourke would keep playing.
Indiana hosts Washington Oct. 26.
