LIVE BLOG: Follow As No. 16 Indiana football tries to stay unbeaten against Nebraska
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - It's game day, Indiana fans! No. 16 Indiana hosts Nebraska. Hoosiers are unbeaten at 6-0 and 3-0 in the Big Ten. The Cornhuskers are 5-1 overall and 2-1 in the Big Ten. It's the biggest game in Bloomington in three years and one of the biggest ever.
Read our live blog throughout the day as we chronicle the game as it happens.
Pregame - Indiana injuries today submitted to the Big Ten for the availability report, all players listed as out: K Derek McCormick, DB Te'Derius Collins and DT Robby Harrison are all out.
Nebraska lists K Tristan Alvaro and OL Turner Corcoran as out.
• I arrived at the stadium at about 9 a.m. It was already Bloominggeddon. I live in Bloomington and I took Rogers Street to the bypass - this ain't my first rodeo - and the bypass was already jam-packed. I took a gander down 17th Street off of Rogers and it was already bumper-to-bumper ahead of the Walnut/College intersection. Good luck to you if you don't already have a parking pass.
• From there Oughta Be A Law Department, the secondary market for IU parking passes is kind of scandalous. When I looked a week ago, and mind you, this was before Big Noon Kickoff, John Mellencamp, etc., the chepeast ticket in an IU-owned lot was $234. It's $300 as I look now. This isn't "free market". This is weaponized, corporate secondary market taking advantage of a situation. It happens here, it happens a lot of places and it prices a lot of people out of attending games before a ticket is even purchased. Yes, there are other parking options, but some people can't park a billion miles away. I'm ranting into the wind and don't have a solution, but the secondary market for things like parking need to be reigned in.
