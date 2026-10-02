Curt Cignetti Talks Indiana's Progress, KJ Duff And More Ahead Of Rutgers Clash

Indiana football head coach Curt Cignetti joined Don Fischer for his weekly Inside Indiana Football radio show Thursday night at Yogi's in Bloomington, reflecting on the Hoosiers' narrow win over Northwestern and previewing Saturday's road matchup with Rutgers.



Here are four takeaways from Cignetti's comments as No. 6 Indiana prepares for its first road test of the season.

Cignetti addresses outside reaction to Northwestern win

Indiana's six-point win over Northwestern sparked plenty of conversation about where the 2026 Hoosiers stand compared to last year's national championship team. Cignetti understands the concern, but isn't putting much stock into the outside noise.



"Part of learning how to win, is don't fear losing," Cignetti said Thursday night. "It's OK for fans to get anxiety when the game gets tight. This is a new team, we're developing our identity."

Cignetti pointed out that last year's 16-0 team had its share of close calls. The difference was its ability to consistently find ways to win, regardless of the circumstances.



He also joked about the discourse on social media, suggesting that between the loudest voices and potential robots, not everything being said online deserves attention.

Cignetti acknowledged that he wasn't entirely pleased with Indiana's progress at this point last season, either. While there's still work to be done, he likes the direction his current team is heading.



"I see progress," Cignetti said. "I'm curious how many more levels we can step up."

Indiana's seconadry faces a major test against KJ Duff

Indiana's defensive backs had their share of difficulties slowing Aidan Chiles and Northwestern's passing attack in the second half last week.



Saturday could present a different challenge, with Rutgers wide receiver KJ Duff emerging as one of the most productive pass catchers in college football.

Cignetti brought up Duff when discussing the Scarlet Knights' offense Thursday night, offering considerable praise for the 6-foot-5 wideout.



"KJ Duff is a top-five receiver in America," Cignetti said. "No doubt about it."



Duff enters Saturday with 29 receptions for 550 yards and seven touchdowns.

Cignetti also noted that Rutgers has evolved offensively, utilizing different looks to make it more difficult for opposing defenses to account for its top receiving threat.



That creates an intriguing matchup for an Indiana cornerback group still dealing with some uncertainty. With starter A.J. Harris' availability remaining in question, Jamari Sharpe could be joined by the less experienced Ryland Gandy and Jaylen Bell in trying to contain Duff.

It's an opportunity for Indiana's secondary to respond after last week's performance, although Duff's combination of size and production will make that far from an easy assignment.

Cignetti still searching for a complete performance

Indiana is 4-0, but Cignetti is still waiting for the Hoosiers to put together a full game that meets his lofty expectations across all three phases.



"There's value in winning a close game like [Northwestern]," Cignetti said. "But I'm still looking for a game where offense, defense and special teams plays to the standard from beginning to end."

Quarterback Josh Hoover's performance against Northwestern was one example Cignetti highlighted. After a rocky start, Hoover settled in and helped lead Indiana to victory.



"From the second quarter throughout the rest of the game, he played pretty dang good," Cignetti said.

Turnovers and special teams are points of emphasis against Rutgers

Rutgers enters Saturday's matchup at 1-3, but Cignetti made it clear that Indiana isn't overlooking Greg Schiano's bunch.



One area Indiana could look to capitalize on is turnover margin.





"We need to go up there and protect the ball and win the turnover ratio," Cignetti said.

Rutgers has thrown nine interceptions through four games, while the Hoosiers' offense has yet to commit a turnover this season. Cignetti pointed to that discrepancy Thursday night, even knocking on wood while discussing Indiana's continued efforts to protect the football.

Special teams will also be an area to watch. Cignetti repeatedly highlighted Rutgers' history of blocking punts, something Indiana has accounted for throughout its preparation.

Despite the Scarlet Knights' record and defensive struggles, Cignetti praised Schiano's coaching background and expects Rutgers to be physical and well-prepared.



"You have to prepare for this game like you're playing Ohio State," Cignetti said. "The standard is the standard."