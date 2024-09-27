Six Players No Longer With Indiana Football Program
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Six players are no longer with the Indiana football program, a program source confirmed Friday to Indiana Hoosiers on SI, including Nahji Logan, Joshua Rudolph, Tyrik McDaniel, Ebon Person, Neil Campbell and Aaron Stewart.
Person, Campbell and Stewart did not play in any of the Hoosiers’ first four games in 2024. Logan, Rudolph and McDaniel played sparingly on defense and special teams.
The NCAA allows football student-athletes to compete in up to four games and still maintain their redshirt eligibility.
These departures most notably affect Indiana’s linebackers room and special teams. Indiana still has its top three linebackers – Aiden Fisher, Jailin Walker and Isaiah Jones – but its depth took a hit as Logan and Rudolph are no longer on the team.
Logan, Rudolph and McDaniel were still with the Hoosiers for their 52-14 win over Charlotte in Week 4, but they have since left the program.
Person was listed on Indiana’s roster for the first two games but not before its trip to UCLA. Stewart was on the Week 1 roster but not Week 2.
Campbell was with the Hoosiers for fall camp, but he has transferred back to Indiana Wesleyan, where played from 2020-23. Campbell has appeared in all four games for Indiana Wesleyan in 2024, totaling 15 tackles.
McDaniel appeared in all four games for Indiana to begin the 2024 season. He played 71 snaps on special teams across four games and four snaps as a defensive back against Western Illinois, totaling 1.5 tackles, per Pro Football Focus.
McDaniel joined Indiana before the 2023 season as a transfer from Independence Community College in Kansas and began his career at Old Dominion. He played 11 games and made four tackles for Indiana in 2023.
Logan played in three of Indiana’s first four games but did not see the field against UCLA. He ranks fourth among Indiana linebackers with 28 snaps on defense, and he played once on special teams. Logan is credited with one quarterback hurry and one assisted tackle this season.
Logan led UMass with 60 tackles during the 2023 season, his fourth year with the Minutemen. He transferred to Indiana during the transfer portal’s spring window.
Rudolph played one snap on special teams for Indiana against Charlotte in Week 4. As a linebacker for the Hoosiers in 2023, he made 18 tackles and played in all 12 games.
Rudolph transferred to Indiana in January 2023 after beginning his career with two seasons at Austin Peay. He was a captain and ranked second on the team with 73 tackles in 2022.
Person began his career at Anderson University and transferred to Indiana before the 2024 season. Stewart joined Indiana as a walk-on prior to the 2022 season.
Indiana is scheduled to play Maryland on Saturday at Noon ET at Memorial Stadium, and a win would put the Hoosiers at 5-0 for the first time since the 1967 Rose Bowl team.
