ESPN's FPI Predicts Winner for Indiana vs Oregon Peach Bowl Matchup

Even after knocking off then-No. 9 Illinois by 53 points and beating Iowa on the road, Indiana traveled to Eugene to face Oregon back in early October with just an outside shot at upsetting the Ducks, according to the vast majority of college football experts.

Per ESPN’s matchup predictor, the Hoosiers had just a 30.5 percent chance of winning that contest – yet Curt Cignetti and his club did just that. And they didn’t just escape Eugene with a victory, but they waltzed into Autzen Stadium and controlled the game wire to wire before leaving with a 10-point victory.

Nearly three full months later, Indiana and Oregon meet again, this time with a national championship appearance on the line. And this time around, the narrative is flipped, with the Hoosiers, on the heels of a 38-3 blasting of No. 9 Alabama, now viewed as the team to beat while Dan Lanning and his troops are the underdogs.

Got in rhythm, played in stride. pic.twitter.com/5GfQaWt8U0 — Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) January 3, 2026

Is Indiana a heavy favorite vs. Oregon? ESPN’s FPI makes its pick

Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti walks up the sidelines Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, during the 112th annual Rose Bowl game in Pasadena. Indiana Hoosiers defeated Alabama Crimson Tide, 38-3. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

ESPN’s analytics agree with that notion, as the matchup predictor gives Indiana a 66.9 percent chance of winning the Peach Bowl against Oregon.

Is the assessment fair?

If we learned anything from Indiana’s victory over Oregon in the regular season, it was that the Hoosiers can own the trenches against any opponent in the country. Eight games later, Cignetti’s squad is clearly even tougher in that facet, but the Ducks’ own improvement has also been drastic in that department (aside from their rushing attack getting bottled up vs. Texas Tech).

Also, there’s the elephant in the room – one that can’t be captured by any analytical tool: it’s extremely difficult to beat a team twice in college football.



Between that and the expected masterclass gameplan from Lanning and his staff, it wouldn’t at all be a shock to see Oregon knock off Indiana – but it isn’t the expectation. In reality, the Hoosiers probably do win this contest two out of three times (as ESPN's FPI predicts) to punch their ticket to the national title contest.

Oregon set for revenge matchup against top-ranked Indiana 😈



A spot in the CFP National Championship is on the line 🏆 pic.twitter.com/1bsWwN9PrU — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 2, 2026

Still, despite the nearly-unfathomable dominance of Indiana this year, the Playoff Predictor gives the Hoosiers less than a 50 percent chance of winning the national title – although they are the favorite among remaining teams with a 38.7 percent chance of accomplishing that feat.

Meanwhile, Oregon has the second-best chance at 23.8 percent – meaning this Peach Bowl outing may very well be closer to a championship game than a semifinal.