On Thursday, No. 1 Indiana (14-0) kicked off the New Year with a bang, blasting No. 9 Alabama 38-3 in a flawless Rose Bowl performance for the ages. Here are three key stats that defined the victory, and explain exactly how the Hoosiers dismantled the Crimson Tide:

3 key stats from Indiana’s blowout victory over Alabama

Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Charlie Becker (80) celebrates with his teammates after making a catch for a touchdown Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, during the Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against Alabama Crimson Tide at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The rushing yards discrepancy in Indiana’s favor: 192

All season long, one man on Indiana’s offense has commanded the spotlight: quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who, quite deservingly, won the Heisman Trophy this season. Yet in the Rose Bowl, although Mendoza was superb (more on that shortly), it was actually the ground game that carried the load for the Hoosiers’ offensive attack.

The two-headed monster of Roman Hemby and Kaelon Black each scampered for at least 89 yards and a score, while Mendoza chipped in 16 rushing yards himself. As a team, the Hoosiers registered 215 rushing yards.

ANOTHER ONE FOR THE INDIANA HOOSIERS



HEMBY GETS A TUD #PMSCFP pic.twitter.com/dTGHVuhZC1 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 1, 2026

Meanwhile, the defense held the Crimson Tide ground game to just 23 yards, albeit on fewer attempts (only 17) as Alabama was playing from behind and forced to lean heavily on the passing attack throughout the contest.

Regardless of the volume, the final product was crystal clear: Indiana’s linemen controlled the trenches for the 14th straight game, and, as a result, the Hoosiers won their 14th straight game.

Fernando Mendoza’s incompletions: two

Jan 1, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) leaves the field after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

In addition to the dominance of the ground game, Mendoza was fantastic, going 14-for-16 en route to 192 yards and three touchdowns. Yet another marquee Mendoza performance, his pinpoint accuracy, evasiveness in the pocket and excellent decision-making were all on full display against Alabama.

With Oregon, a squad that gave Mendoza some fits earlier this season (20-for-31 for 215 yards, one touchdown and an interception), up next, Indiana will need its star QB to sustain this level of play or points may be excruciatingly hard to come by.

Alabama’s third-down conversion rate: 27.3 percent

A complete performance, Indiana was practically flawless in the Rose Bowl, and that includes an otherworldly defensive showing that saw Alabama score just three points. Once again, the Hoosiers’ stingy third-down defense paved the way, as the Crimson Tide went just 3-for-11 (27.3 percent) on third down, along with 0-for-2 on fourth down.

Not only was it Indiana’s aforementioned ability to control the trenches and hold Alabama at bay in short-yardage situations – including a momentum-shifting fourth-down stop – but it was the Hoosiers’ penchant for forcing opposing offenses to stay behind the chains that ensured the Crimson Tide were rarely even in short-yardage situations.

Whether it be through one of Indiana’s six tackles for loss or stuffing Alabama at the line on first- or second-down rushes, Ty Simpson and Co. (later Austin Mack and Co.) were constantly behind schedule and in tough down-and-distances – which is the key reason the Alabama offense managed a measly 3 total points.