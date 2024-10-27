Fear Of Tayven Jackson Drop-Off Was Unfounded As Indiana QB Led Winning Effort
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – So much of Indiana’s success in its 7-0 start was based around the efficient and near-mistake-free play of quarterback Kurtis Rourke. So it was only natural to wonder what Indiana’s offense would be like with Tayven Jackson back at its controls.
Jackson made five starts in 2023 with some success and some setbacks. In Saturday’s 31-17 win against Washington at Memorial Stadium, there were elements of the good and not-so-good that fans had seen before.
There was also an element of something they hadn’t seen from Jackson when he played for Tom Allen and multiple offensive coordinators in 2023. Put him at the head of a Curt Cignetti offense, and he can show some things he didn’t get a chance to show under the former regime.
What matters in the end is whether the Hoosiers were able to be first on the scoreboard. The offense scored touchdowns on two of its three red zone chances. And though Washington out-gained Indiana 318-312, Indiana had 20 first downs and converted 8 of 15 on third down.
That’s not directly attributable to Jackson, but he certainly played a role. Jackson completed 11 of 19 passes for 124 yards and one touchdown pass, a beautifully thrown ball to Omar Cooper Jr. for a 42-yard touchdown in the second quarter.
Jackson also ran for a touchdown, and while his 17 rushing yards won’t make headlines, he was someone Washington’s defense had to keep an eye on.
“(I) just wanted to get out there and feel comfortable, feel loose, and my teammates did an unbelievable job of giving me confidence all week. My coaches, I felt so much confidence that they had confidence in me. So other than that, I just went out there and just played football,” Jackson said.
Not that Jackson saw it completely positively. Nor did Cignetti. Both had constructive criticisms after the fact.
“I feel like it could be a lot better throwing the ball. Reads could be a lot faster. But again, it's the first game, but you know, I'm just glad we got the win,” Jacksons said.
Cignetti saw some other things, both positive and things to work on.
“He made some good plays. He left as many plays out there. It's just doing what you're coached to do. Reading your key, don't forget to send the motion, those kinds of things,” Cignetti said.
There were some throws Jackson couldn’t make that Rourke can. The back-shoulder style sideline routes weren’t as much a part of the repertoire. There were only four completions of over 10 yards.
One thing that undoubtedly helped Jackson is that Indiana’s greater success through the season has given him a chance to play. Even before Rourke’s injury against Nebraska the previous week, Jackson had played in three previous games. Playing a full half against the Cornhuskers also shook any cobwebs off as Jackson completed all but one of his 8 passes in helping Indiana surge to a 49-point victory.
“I think it was important. I just, again, Kurtis went down and I had to step up. Next guy up, and I already had confidence in myself, and my teammates had confidence because I did go with them, with the ones, during the spring,” Jackson said.
“So I just went out there and just played football, trusted the guys and had confidence in the guys and threw it around,” Jackson added.
Jackson’s winning performance capped a nice weekend for his family. His older brother, former Indiana center and current Golden State Warrior Trayce Jackson-Davis, has yet to miss a shot in two games. Jackson-Davis is 11-for-11 from the field over two games.
It is still unknown whether Rourke will return next Saturday at Michigan State, but Indiana demonstrated that it can win with Jackson.
