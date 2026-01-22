I'm not sure what Fernando Mendoza's awareness rating is in the college football video game but if its anything short of a 99 then its just flat out wrong.



In this day and age, athletes and celebrities take to social media for just about every occasion possible. Mendoza was no different after helping Indiana win the National Championship game on Monday, but it's the 2025 Heisman Trophy winner's LinkedIn post that has started to make its way around the internet.

Fernando Mendoza's Epic LinkedIn Post

Mendoza took to LinkedIn to share his message about winning the national championship and what it taught him about the business world.



Or something like that, anyway. Check this out:

Monday night, my teammates and I had the honor of raising the National Championship trophy and bringing a CFB title back to Bloomington, Indiana, for the first time in history. With the guidance of our coaches and the unwavering support of Hoosier Nation, our band of brothers made the unbelievable believable.



Here’s what winning a National Championship taught me about B2B sales 🏆 (kidding…kinda)



1. Believe in yourself: Four years ago, I was a two-star recruit playing high school football 30 minutes from Hard Rock Stadium with a dream of playing at the highest level. Two days ago, I became a National Champion in that same stadium, surrounded by the family who never stopped believing in me.



2. Take the risk: When it’s 4th and 5 at the 12-yard line, go for it.



3. Remember who got you there: Thank you to my teammates, coaches, support staff, professors, and everyone behind the scenes who helped make this happen.

Props to Mendoza for staying true to himself and using his infamous LinkedIn account to share the message. It should also be worth noting, that's actually not bad business advice even if its done a little bit tonuge in cheek.

Fernando Mendoza Continues to Make Indiana Fans Smile

Mendoza spent Wednesday night at Dick's Sporting Goods in Bloomington for an autograph signing that it seems like half of Monroe County showed up to. Jeff Robjohns of 247Sports was there to cover the event and shared a few photos of the massive crowd on social media.

Just some of the long line at Dick’s Sporting Goods store in Bloomington waiting to get an autograph from Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza of national champion Indiana. #iufb #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/9FRADexveW — Jeff Rabjohns (@JeffRabjohns) January 21, 2026

The most touching moment seemed to come when Mendoza embraced a wheelchair bound fan, making her instantly tear up.

Such a sweet moment between Fernando Mendoza and a wheelchair-bound fan. #iufb pic.twitter.com/jtwiKCXywt — Jeff Rabjohns (@JeffRabjohns) January 21, 2026

Mendoza and his teammates will be honored at Indiana University's Championship Celebration on Saturday. It will run from 1:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m and will be able to be seen on Big Ten Network for those who can't attend.