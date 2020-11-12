SI.com
Florida State Wide Receiver D.J. Matthews Announces Transfer to Indiana

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Former Florida State wide receiver D.J. Matthews announced on Twitter Thursday that he is transferring to Indiana.

Matthews started nine games for the Seminoles last season, but he announced he was entering the transfer portal in September.

Matthews posted to Twitter in August that he had tested positive for COVID-19 before deleting the post. He also retweeted fellow Seminoles wide receiver Warren Thompson, who criticized how FSU was handling coronavirus protocols. Thompson later apologized.

Last season, Matthews recorded 36 receptions for 355 yards and three touchdowns.

Matthews is also a dangerous punt returner, ranking 10th in team history with 582 punt return yards. He entered the season ranked eighth among active FBS players with an average of 10.4 yards per return.

Matthews originally chose Florida State over offers from Alabama, Clemson, Florida and others. He was a four-star prospect coming out of high school at Trinity Christian Academy in Jacksonville, Fla.

He has one year left of eligibility.

Comments

Football

