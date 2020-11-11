Indiana Featured in ESPN's College Football Playoff Predictor
Dylan Wallace
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — After a 3-0 start to the season and a top 10 ranking in the country, Indiana football has a lot of potential, and the Hoosiers are getting national attention for it.
ESPN's Football Power Index features a team's chance to make the College Football Playoff, reach the National Championship game and win the National Championship game.
Through week 11 of the college football season, the index now features Indiana in its rankings.
Just a reminder, the CFB Playoffs rankings don't officially come out until Nov. 24.
But below is ESPN's FBI and the top 12 teams' chances.
12.) Indiana
Record: 3-0
Make CFB Playoff: 3.4 percent
Reach National Championship: 0.9 percent
Win National Championship: 0.2 percent
11.) Texas A&M
Record: 5-1
Make CFB Playoff: 6.3 percent
Reach National Championship: 1.7 percent
Win National Championship: 0.4 percent
10.) USC
Record: 1-0
Make CFB Playoff: 7.1 percent
Reach National Championship: 1.8 percent
Win National Championship: 0.4 percent
9.) Cincinnati
Record: 6-0
Make CFB Playoff: 9.9 percent
Reach National Championship: 2.2 percent
Win National Championship: 0.6 percent
8.) Florida
Record: 4-1
Make CFB Playoff: 18.8 percent
Reach National Championship: 7.2 percent
Win National Championship: 2.8 percent
7.) BYU
Record: 8-0
Make CFB Playoff: 22.8 percent
Reach National Championship: 5.3 percent
Win National Championship: 1.3 percent
6.) Oregon
Record: 1-0
Make CFB Playoff: 26.9 percent
Reach National Championship: 8.7 percent
Win National Championship: 2.5 percent
5.) Wisconsin
Record: 1-0
Make CFB Playoff: 40.3 percent
Reach National Championship: 20.4 percent
Win National Championship: 8.9 percent
4.) Clemson
Record: 7-1
Make CFB Playoff: 44.0 percent
Reach National Championship: 21.3 percent
Win National Championship: 10.3 percent
3.) Notre Dame
Record: 7-0
Make CFB Playoff: 48.0 percent
Reach National Championship: 17.3 percent
Win National Championship: 5.9 percent
2.) Ohio State
Record: 3-0
Make CFB Playoff: 73.8 percent
Reach National Championship: 48.3 percent
Win National Championship: 27.3 percent
1.) Alabama
Record: 6-0
Make CFB Playoff: 89.7 percent
Reach National Championship: 62.5 percent
Win National Championship: 38.6 percent
