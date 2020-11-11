SI.com
Indiana Featured in ESPN's College Football Playoff Predictor

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — After a 3-0 start to the season and a top 10 ranking in the country, Indiana football has a lot of potential, and the Hoosiers are getting national attention for it.

ESPN's Football Power Index features a team's chance to make the College Football Playoff, reach the National Championship game and win the National Championship game.

Through week 11 of the college football season, the index now features Indiana in its rankings.

Just a reminder, the CFB Playoffs rankings don't officially come out until Nov. 24.

But below is ESPN's FBI and the top 12 teams' chances.

12.) Indiana

Record: 3-0

Make CFB Playoff: 3.4 percent

Reach National Championship: 0.9 percent

Win National Championship: 0.2 percent

11.) Texas A&M

Record: 5-1

Make CFB Playoff: 6.3 percent

Reach National Championship: 1.7 percent

Win National Championship: 0.4 percent

10.) USC

Record: 1-0

Make CFB Playoff: 7.1 percent

Reach National Championship: 1.8 percent

Win National Championship: 0.4 percent

9.) Cincinnati

Record: 6-0

Make CFB Playoff: 9.9 percent

Reach National Championship: 2.2 percent

Win National Championship: 0.6 percent

8.) Florida

Record: 4-1

Make CFB Playoff: 18.8 percent

Reach National Championship: 7.2 percent

Win National Championship: 2.8 percent

7.) BYU

Record: 8-0

Make CFB Playoff: 22.8 percent

Reach National Championship: 5.3 percent

Win National Championship: 1.3 percent

6.) Oregon

Record: 1-0

Make CFB Playoff: 26.9 percent

Reach National Championship: 8.7 percent

Win National Championship: 2.5 percent

5.) Wisconsin

Record: 1-0

Make CFB Playoff: 40.3 percent

Reach National Championship: 20.4 percent

Win National Championship: 8.9 percent

4.) Clemson

Record: 7-1

Make CFB Playoff: 44.0 percent

Reach National Championship: 21.3 percent

Win National Championship: 10.3 percent

3.) Notre Dame

Record: 7-0

Make CFB Playoff: 48.0 percent

Reach National Championship: 17.3 percent

Win National Championship: 5.9 percent

2.) Ohio State

Record: 3-0

Make CFB Playoff: 73.8 percent

Reach National Championship: 48.3 percent

Win National Championship: 27.3 percent

1.) Alabama

Record: 6-0

Make CFB Playoff: 89.7 percent

Reach National Championship: 62.5 percent

Win National Championship: 38.6 percent

