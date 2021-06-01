Former Indiana Defensive Lineman Jovan Swann Signs with the Baltimore Ravens
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — More than a month after the end of the 2021 NFL Draft, former Indiana defensive lineman Jovan Swann has found a new home. After working out with both the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans, Swann signed a deal with the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday.
The announcement comes after Ravens' defensive tackle Xavier Kelly tore his Achilles during organized team activities last week. Swann went undrafted during the NFL Draft.
Last season with the Hoosiers, Swann recorded four total tackles and a pass deflection in six games. It was his lone season at Indiana after spending three years at Stanford.
Before arriving in Bloomington, Swann appeared in 32 games and registered 83 tackles with 16.5 for a loss and 8.5 sacks. He also recorded two pass deflections, one fumble recovery and one interception.
He'll fight for a spot on the team's roster with less than 100 days until the start of the 2021 NFL season.
Stories Related to Indiana Football
