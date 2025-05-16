Former Indiana Defensive Tackle CJ West Signs With 49ers
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Both of the Indiana Hoosiers taken in the NFL Draft were chosen by the same team, and now they’re both officially in the fold.
Indiana football announced via its social media account that CJ West, who was taken in the fourth round, has signed with the San Francisco 49ers.
Terms have not been officially disclosed. A four-year deal is standard for all rookie NFL contracts for players who are drafted. However, NFL contracts are not guaranteed for their duration.
West had 40 tackles and two sacks for the Hoosiers in 2024, his lone season at Indiana after he played three seasons at Kent State. He forced and recovered one fumble.
West was part of an Indiana run defense that was the best in the country in 2024. He teamed with James Carpenter on the interior of the Indiana four-man front, and the Hoosiers only allowed 81.2 rushing yards per game in 2024.
West joins former Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke on the 49ers roster, who signed his four-year deal earlier in the week. According to published reports from several 49ers-based sources, Rourke signed for $4.3 million.
Rourke is still recovering from the knee surgery he had in the offseason after he played the 2024 season with a torn ACL. He should be ready when training camp begins in July.
Rourke threw for 3,042 yards in 2024 for Indiana. He had a career-high 29 touchdown passes and just five interceptions. Rourke led the Big Ten in yards per attempt (9.5), yards per completion (13.7) and quarterback rating (176). He finished ninth in the Heisman Trophy race, he was second team All-Big Ten.
Like Rourke, who played the majority of his college career at Ohio University, West played one season at Indiana after playing the rest of his career in the Mid-American Conference at at Kent State. For his entire college career, West had 150 tackles and nine sacks.
The timing of rookie deals for all NFL teams is not coincidental. The 49ers are scheduled to have their first organized team activity (OTA) on May 27. OTAs are considered vital for rookies in their acclimation process.
West should be ready to go for the 49ers’ OTA. Due to his recovery from surgery, it’s unlikely Rourke would take part in any physical activity, but he would be involved in learning coach Kyle Shanahan’s offense.
