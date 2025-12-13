SI

49ers Make Final Decision on Brandon Aiyuk's Status for Rest of Season

The wide receiver hasn't played since 2024.

Patrick Andres

Brandon Aiyuk's 2023 breakout already seems like a distant memory.
Brandon Aiyuk's 2023 breakout already seems like a distant memory. / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
In this story:

Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk's tenure with the 49ers may be over.

San Francisco is placing Aiyuk on the reserve/left squad list and ending his season, according to a Saturday afternoon report from Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Aiyuk, 27, has not played a down of football since injuring his ACL and MCL in the 49ers' 28–18 loss to the Chiefs in Week 7 last year. Since then, the gifted receiver's tenure with San Francisco has taken multiple turns.

In July, the 49ers placed Aiyuk on the physically unable to perform list. Then, in November, coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters the team was voiding Aiyuk's 2026 guarantees; reports such as this one from ESPN's Nick Wagoner indicated the move was due to non-participation on the part of the Arizona State product.

Aiyuk is ostensibly on year one of a four-year rookie extension worth $120 million that seems likely to go up in smoke. As recently as 2023, he caught 75 passes for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/NFL