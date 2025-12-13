SI

Titans vs. 49ers Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 15 (Can Tennessee Cover?)

The 49ers have looked dominant on defense lately.

Ameer Tyree

Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers are favored against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.
Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers are favored against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
In this story:

Are the Tennessee Titans turning the corner? They won their second game this year by putting up 31 points against the Cleveland Browns and will visit the San Francisco 49ers as 12.5-point underdogs for a Week 15 matchup on Sunday.

Cam Ward recorded his first pro game with multiple touchdowns passes against the league’s top pass defense in Week 14, but his accuracy is still a major problem. San Francisco has held its last two opponents under 10 points amid its three-game winning streak, so there’s a good chance the league’s 31st-ranked scoring offense will struggle at Levi’s Stadium.

Here’s our score prediction for the matchup ahead of kickoff.

Titans vs. 49ers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

  • Titans: +12.5 (-105)
  • 49ers: -12.5 (-115)

Moneyline

  • Titans: +625
  • 49ers: -950

Total

  • 44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

The Titans and 49ers have covered in four of their previous five games.

Titans vs. 49ers Final Score Prediction

Ward completed just 50 percent of his passes against Cleveland, but San Francisco has allowed opposing teams to complete 69.2 percent of their passes this season. Only the Miami Dolphins have been worse in that department.

Tennessee has been very respectable against the spread lately despite its struggles to win, and a few easy throws can help Ward get on track after toppling the NFL’s best pass defense and set up the run game so the underdogs can stay within two scores.

Three of the 49ers’ five losses against the spread this year have come at home. Tennessee might not be competitive, but it can do enough to not be completely embarrassed. 

Final Score Prediction: 49ers 26 , Titans 14

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
Ameer Tyree
AMEER TYREE

Ameer Tyree is a sports betting writer for Sports Illustrated with years of experience covering the NFL, college football, the NBA, the WNBA and the EPL. His work has been featured on The Sporting News, DraftKings Network, CBS Sports and Covers. He strives to find the best value on the board and takes pride in being the world's top James Harden apologist.

Home/Betting