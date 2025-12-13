Titans vs. 49ers Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 15 (Can Tennessee Cover?)
Are the Tennessee Titans turning the corner? They won their second game this year by putting up 31 points against the Cleveland Browns and will visit the San Francisco 49ers as 12.5-point underdogs for a Week 15 matchup on Sunday.
Cam Ward recorded his first pro game with multiple touchdowns passes against the league’s top pass defense in Week 14, but his accuracy is still a major problem. San Francisco has held its last two opponents under 10 points amid its three-game winning streak, so there’s a good chance the league’s 31st-ranked scoring offense will struggle at Levi’s Stadium.
Here’s our score prediction for the matchup ahead of kickoff.
Titans vs. 49ers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Titans: +12.5 (-105)
- 49ers: -12.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Titans: +625
- 49ers: -950
Total
- 44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
The Titans and 49ers have covered in four of their previous five games.
Titans vs. 49ers Final Score Prediction
Ward completed just 50 percent of his passes against Cleveland, but San Francisco has allowed opposing teams to complete 69.2 percent of their passes this season. Only the Miami Dolphins have been worse in that department.
Tennessee has been very respectable against the spread lately despite its struggles to win, and a few easy throws can help Ward get on track after toppling the NFL’s best pass defense and set up the run game so the underdogs can stay within two scores.
Three of the 49ers’ five losses against the spread this year have come at home. Tennessee might not be competitive, but it can do enough to not be completely embarrassed.
Final Score Prediction: 49ers 26 , Titans 14
