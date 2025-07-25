Former Indiana Football LB Jailin Walker Released by Raiders
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Former Indiana linebacker Jailin Walker's quest to make the Las Vegas Raiders' active roster ended before his first day in shoulder pads.
Walker, who went undrafted this spring, was released by the Raiders on Tuesday, one day prior to Las Vegas opening training camp. The Raiders waived three other players while signing five free agents, including former All-Pro safety Jamal Adams.
The 6-foot-1, 218-pound Walker started all 13 games next to Aiden Fisher in the middle of the Hoosiers' defense last season. Walker collected 82 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, two sacks and a pair of interceptions en route to earning All-Big Ten honorable mention.
Walker starred in the Hoosiers' 66-0 victory over Purdue on Nov. 30, receiving Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors after posting five tackles, four tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and an interception.
The Richmond, Va., native played his first three seasons at James Madison, starting 20 of 31 appearances and garnering All-Sun Belt honorable mention recognition in 2022 and 2023.
Other NFL opportunities may soon come for Walker -- but as training camp ramps up, he's been reduced to watching from the proverbial sidelines.
