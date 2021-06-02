Former Indiana WR Antwaan Randle El Named to 2022 College Football Hall of Fame Ballot

Antwaan Randle El compiled 7,469 passing yards, 42 touchdowns and 37 interceptions in four seasons with the Hoosiers. He also rushed for 3,895 yards and scored 44 touchdowns and was a First Team All-American in 2001.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame announced the names on the 2022 ballot for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame on Wednesday.

Former Indiana quarterback Antwaan Randle El was named among 78 players from the Football Bowl Subdivision that will be in consideration. He played four seasons with the Hoosiers between 1998 and 2001.

"It's an enormous honor to just be on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot considering more than 5.47 million people have played college football and only 1,038 players have been inducted," NFF President and CEO Steve Hatchell said in a statement. "The Hall's requirement of being a First-Team All-American creates a much smaller pool of about 1,500 individuals who are even eligible. Being in today's elite group means an individual is truly among the greatest to have ever played the game, and we look forward to announcing the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame Class early next year."

Randel El played his first full season at Indiana in 1998, completing 127 of his 273 pass attempts for 1,745 yards, six touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also rushed 227 times for 873 yards and another 10 scores. He earned Big Ten Freshman of the year.

Throughout his four-year career, Randel El compiled 7,469 passing yards, 42 touchdowns and 37 interceptions. He also rushed for 3,895 yards and scored 44 touchdowns.

During his final college in 2001, Randle El completed 118 passes for 1,664 yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions. He also added 964 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on the ground.

He was named a 2001 First Team All-American and was the first FBS player to ever pass for 6,000 yards and rush for 3,000 yards in his college career. He was also the first NCAA Division I player to score 40 touchdowns both running and passing.

Before entering the NFL Draft, Randle El ended his career ranked fifth on the all-time NCAA total yardage list and was the first player in college football history to record 2,500 total yards for each of four consecutive years.

Randle El was drafted in the second round of the 2002 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. But despite his success at quarterback, he transitioned to a wide receiver in NFL. He won Super Bowl XL with the team in 2005 and became the third non-quarterback to throw a touchdown pass in the Super Bowl.

Over a nine-year NFL career, Randle El also played for the Washington Redskins before playing his final season with the Steelers. He totaled 370 receptions, 4,467 yards and 15 touchdowns.

He also added 4,316 yards while six touchdowns as a return man and threw for 323 yards with another six scores.

After his NFL career, Randle El served as an offensive assistant with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and helped the team win Super Bowl LV. He is now the wide receivers coach for the Detroit Lions.