Indiana Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. Named Camp Counselor at Manning Passing Academy
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana redshirt junior Michael Penix Jr. will be one of the numerous college quarterbacks serving as a camp counselor at the Manning Passing Academy scheduled for July 15-18 at Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, Louisiana.
The Athletic's Jeff Duncan posted a list of participants for the upcoming camp. The annual event is designed to help young athletes learn the basic fundamentals of football. It was not held in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Here is Duncan's current list of counselors:
Penix is entering his third season as the starting quarterback with the Hoosiers. The Indiana football program posted a 5-1 record with Penix under center, but he suffered a season-ending knee injury in a win over Maryland at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington.
He threw for 1,645 yards, 14 touchdowns and four interceptions in six games during the 2020 season. He also scored twice on the ground. If Penix returns to the field at full health, he projects as one of the top quarterbacks in the Big Ten in 2021.
