Former Michigan OL Zach Carpenter Announces Transfer to Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Former Michigan offensive lineman Zach Carpenter has found a new home in the Big Ten.

Carpenter announced on New Year's Eve that he is officially transferring to Indiana.

On Dec. 10, Carpenter announced his intents to transfer from Michigan. He wrote: "I want to thank coach Harbaugh, coach Warriner and the rest of the staff for giving me an opportunity to compete at the University of Michigan, as well as my team mates for pushing me every day. Now its time for a new opportunity. Looking forward to what the future holds!"

Carpenter made his collegiate debut this past season when he came into the game at center against Minnesota in the season-opener on Oct. 24. He went on to get his first-career start as well against Rutgers on Nov. 21.

He contributed on special teams this season against Minnesota, Wisconsin and Indiana.

Carpenter is 6-foot-5 and originally from Cincinnati, Ohio, where he went to Archbishop Moeller High School.

He was a three-star prospect, rated the No. 32 offensive guard nationally and No. 20 player in Ohio.

Indiana was one of the teams that originally recruited Carpenter. Along with the Hoosiers, Carpenter had another notable offers from Clemson, Oregon, Cincinnati, Minnesota, Iowa State, Arkansas and Ole Miss.

It's unknown whether or not Indiana's current center, Harry Crider, will still be with the program next year. Crider is a senior, but since all athletes have been given another year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Crider has the option to come back next season. He said he won't be making that decision until after the bowl game.

Either way, Carpenter will add much-needed depth to the interior on the Hoosiers' offensive line.

