HomeBasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther Sports
Search

Former Michigan OL Zach Carpenter Announces Transfer to Indiana

Carpenter made his collegiate debut this past season against Minnesota on Oct. 24.
Author:
Publish date:

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Former Michigan offensive lineman Zach Carpenter has found a new home in the Big Ten.

Carpenter announced on New Year's Eve that he is officially transferring to Indiana.

On Dec. 10, Carpenter announced his intents to transfer from Michigan. He wrote: "I want to thank coach Harbaugh, coach Warriner and the rest of the staff for giving me an opportunity to compete at the University of Michigan, as well as my team mates for pushing me every day. Now its time for a new opportunity. Looking forward to what the future holds!"

Carpenter made his collegiate debut this past season when he came into the game at center against Minnesota in the season-opener on Oct. 24. He went on to get his first-career start as well against Rutgers on Nov. 21.

He contributed on special teams this season against Minnesota, Wisconsin and Indiana.

Carpenter is 6-foot-5 and originally from Cincinnati, Ohio, where he went to Archbishop Moeller High School.

He was a three-star prospect, rated the No. 32 offensive guard nationally and No. 20 player in Ohio.

Indiana was one of the teams that originally recruited Carpenter. Along with the Hoosiers, Carpenter had another notable offers from Clemson, Oregon, Cincinnati, Minnesota, Iowa State, Arkansas and Ole Miss.

It's unknown whether or not Indiana's current center, Harry Crider, will still be with the program next year. Crider is a senior, but since all athletes have been given another year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Crider has the option to come back next season. He said he won't be making that decision until after the bowl game.

Either way, Carpenter will add much-needed depth to the interior on the Hoosiers' offensive line.

Related Stories:

  • TIAWAN MULLEN EARNS HUGE HONORS: Tiawan Mullen has become the only Indiana cornerback to earn first-team All-American honors. CLICK HERE
  • HOOSIERS DETERMINED FOR FIRST BOWL WIN IN 29 YEARS: Indiana might not have gotten the bowl it wanted, but the Hoosiers have plenty of motivation left. CLICK HERE
  • INDIANA USING LAST YEAR'S GATOR BOWL AS MOTIVATION: One year after Indiana lost to Tennessee in the Gator Bowl, the Hoosiers still look to that game as motivation. CLICK HERE

USATSI_15298511
Football

Former Michigan OL Zach Carpenter Announces Transfer to Indiana

BallStateDrewPittArizonaBowl
Football

Bowl Game Schedule, Results, Point Spreads for 2020-21

ClemsonTrevorLawrenceOhioState
Football

How to Watch Ohio State's Playoff Game with Clemson on Friday

AlabamaNickSabanMacJones
Football

How to Watch Alabama's Playoff Game With Notre Dame on Friday

IndianaTomAllenPracticOutback
Football

Allen, Hoosiers Enjoy a Day in the Sun With Outback Bowl Preparations

10142773
Football

Dec. 31, 1991: Indiana's Last Bowl Win Versus Baylor in Copper Bowl

IndianaArmaanFranklinDribble
Basketball

Indiana Men's Basketball 2020-21 Schedule

IndianaAlDurhamRobPhiniseePennState
Basketball

Durham, Phinisee Come Up Big In Indiana's Overtime Win over Penn State

USATSI_15271409
Football

No More Nerves: Jack Tuttle Feels Calm and Confident Heading into Outback Bowl