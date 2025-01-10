Former Tennessee Tight End Holden Staes Is Headed To Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Former Tennessee and Notre Dame tight end Holden Staes is the latest Indiana football transfer portal addition.
Staes announced on his social media channel on Thursday that he will be Indiana-bound for the 2025 season.
Staes has taken part in three college seasons – two at Notre Dame from 2022-23 and one at Tennessee in 2024.
His best seasons for receptions were 15 for Notre Dame in 2023 and the same number of receptions for Tennessee last season.
During his 2023 season at Notre Dame, Staes had 15 catches for 176 yards and four touchdowns. Last year at Tennessee, he had 15 catches for 131 yards and a single touchdown.
Barring a proposed change in NCAA eligibility rules, Staes should have one season left of eligibility.
Staes comes to Indiana as a highly thought of prospect. At 6-foot-4 and 248 pounds, he’s large, but he possesses pass-catching ability, something Indiana didn’t have a lot of on its post-2024 roster after Zach Horton exhausted his eligibility.
Staes, who is from Atlanta, had 26 Division I offers coming out of high school and was rated a three or four-start recruit depending on the service used.
Tennessee did not implement a scheme where it always started a tight end. Staes was officially credited with three starts for the Volunteers – none in the final four games of the season. Miles Kitselman had more catches at the tight end spot for Tennessee than Staes did.
According to Pro Football Focus, Staes participated in 427 snaps for the Volunteers and had a 57.7 grade.
Staes moves from one College Football Playoff participant to another in the transfer. Tennessee lost at Ohio State in the first round of the College Football Playoff. Indiana lost to Staes’ other former school – Notre Dame – in another first round CFP contest.
Staes is the second tight end the Hoosiers have signed in the transfer portal. Former Wisconsin tight end Riley Nowakowski was signed shortly after the portal opened in December.
Nowakowski had 18 career receptions for 131 yards and a touchdown.
Indiana needs tight end help after Horton exhausted his eligibility. James Bomba, Sam West and Brody Foley return, but none have been in a regular starting role during their Indiana’s careers. Brody Kosin transferred to Miami of Ohio.
Staes is the 18th player Indiana has added from the transfer portal. The portal has closed for new entrants – aside from teams participating in the College Football Playoff – but players can commit to their new schools on their own timeline.
