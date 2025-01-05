Michigan Wide Receiver Tyler Morris Transfers To Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana continues to reload its roster heading into the 2025 season, with the latest addition being Michigan wide receiver Tyler Morris.
Morris announced Saturday he has committed to Indiana. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound wide receiver joins the Hoosiers with one year of eligibility.
Morris was a highly touted recruit out of high school and stepped into an immediate role at Michigan. Out of Nazareth Academy in La Park, Ill., he was a four-star recruit ranked No. 104 nationally, No. 18 among wide receivers and No. 4 in Illinois.
As a true freshman at Michigan in 2022, Morris played eight games as a slot and wide receiver, along with reps on the punt and kick return units. He totaled three receptions for 25 yards.
Morris appeared in all 15 games on Michigan's way to winning the national championship. He caught 13 passes for 197 yards and a touchdown and returned nine punts for 88 yards.
The 2024 season came with career-high numbers for Morris. In 11 games, he hauled in 23 receptions for 248 yards and two touchdowns. He also returned five punts for 38 yards.
With the Hoosiers, Morris figures to play a similar role to Myles Price and Ke'Shawn Williams, who exhausted their collegiate eligibility after playing for Indiana in 2024. They were Indiana's top options at slot receiver and held the kick and punt return responsibilities.
Indiana also lost wide receivers Donaven McCulley, Miles Cross and Andison Coby following the 2024 season, but returns Elijah Sarratt, Omar Cooper Jr. and E.J. Williams Jr. Morris is the second wide receiver to transfer to Indiana this offseason, joining Appalachian State transfer Makai Jackson.
Related stories on Indiana football
- QB WILSON TO IU: Quarterback Grant Wilson joins Indiana following two seasons at Old Dominion and three seasons at Fordham, where he passed for 2,749 career yards. CLICK HERE
- BENSON RETURNS TO IU: Kahlil Benson announced Saturday he's rejoining the Hoosiers after one season at Colorado. Benson played offensive line at Indiana from 2020-23. CLICK HERE
- MICHALSKI JOINS HOOSIERS: Following four seasons at Ohio State, 6-foot-6 offensive lineman transfer Zen Michalski is transferring to Indiana. CLICK HERE
- MENDOZA TO IU: Following a sophomore season with 3,004 passing yards at California, quarterback Fernando Mendoza is transferring to Indiana and teaming up with his brother, Alberto. CLICK HERE