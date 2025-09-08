Indiana Draws Primetime Slot for Massive Big Ten Opener
Usually when you think of Indiana and Illinois, classic moments on the hardwood are what come to mind. This fall, though, both the Hoosiers and Fighting Illini are playing in front of packed home football venues as both have realistic dreams of making the College Football Playoff.
Indiana is fresh off a season that saw it just accomplish as much and sits 2-0 after a blowout victory over Kennesaw State this past weekend.
Illinois is 2-0 after a big win at Duke this past Saturday, where it forced five turnovers in the 45-19 victory.
Illinois at Indiana - Set for Primetime
Gametimes for Week 4 of the college football season were announced for those that were still to be determined on Monday. Sure enough, the Hoosiers' hosting of the Illini on September 20 will be under the lights on national television.
Indiana fans get the excitement for a huge night game instead of having to be dealt Fox's Big Noon Kickoff slot.
Indiana and Illinois will have a kick-off time of 7:30 p.m. ET and air on NBC/Peacock.
This is hardly a surprise as both teams will likely be ranked in the top 20 for the game, which very possibly could have College Football Playoff ramifications. With trips to Iowa, Oregon, and Penn State looming for the Hoosiers this fall, this one feels like a must-win if they hope to return to the CFP.
For Illinois, it will serve as a chance for a coming out party as it will take its top 10 ranking on the road to what should be unbeaten Indiana, and a team that played in last year's playoff.
Next Up for Indiana and Illinois:
Indiana gets a very slight advantage for the game, as it plays Friday night this week against Indiana State. It also gets the pleasure of playing at its Memorial Stadium instead of the one in Champaign, Illinois.
The Illini play host to Western Michigan this Saturday night and have to make the short ride over for next week's game.
Current ESPN FPI Odds for Indiana vs. Illinois:
ESPN's Football Power Index Matchup Predictor currently gives Indiana a 61.3% chance to win against Illinois next weekend. It also gives the Hoosiers a 99% chance of victory this Friday night against Indiana State.
It also gives Illinois a 95.9% chance at victory Saturday night in Champaign against the currently winless Western Michigan Broncos.
Indiana vs. Illinois: All-Time Series Information
Indiana and Illinois have met on the gridiron 73 times all-time, with the Illini having the upper hand.
Illinois leads the all-time series 48-25-2.