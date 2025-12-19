Indiana In the Mix For Experienced Transfer Quarterback

As No. 1 Indiana awaits its matchup for the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1 – which will be decided when Oklahoma and Alabama face off on Friday night – the Hoosiers aren’t solely focused on their national championship path ahead.

Surely, Curt Cignetti and Co. are pouring the vast majority of their efforts into ensuring Indiana is well-prepared for the imminent task, but in today’s era of college football, the Hoosiers have no choice but to expend time and energy into another area: the transfer portal.

Indiana named a 'school to watch' in the recruitment of TCU transfer QB Josh Hoover

Nov 29, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Josh Hoover (10) runs with the ball during the game between the Horned Frogs and the Bearcats at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Reportedly, Indiana is already in the mix for Arizona State’s Sam Leavitt and Cincinnati's Brendan Sorsby, but the program has also been named an early school to watch for another recent portal entrant in TCU’s Josh Hoover (according to CBS Sports’ Chris Hummer) – a veteran gunslinger who has spent three seasons as the starter for the Horned Frogs.

Indiana is an early school to watch with Josh Hoover, per sources. https://t.co/UzVJ5ELnMV — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) December 19, 2025

Josh Hoover’s career at TCU

After attempting just one pass during his freshman campaign in 2022, Hoover decided to use a redshirt, and entered the 2023 season with four years of eligibility remaining. In that campaign, he played in ten games, throwing for 2206 yards (completion percentage of 62.1) and 15 touchdowns, while tossing nine interceptions.

A season later, Hoover took a massive step forward, accounting for 3949 yards through the air (66.5 completion percentage), while registering 27 touchdowns to 11 interceptions. This year, Hoover had similar numbers, throwing for 3472 yards and 29 touchdowns – both numbers of which currently rank sixth in the nation. Worth noting, though, despite completing 65.9 percent of his passes, Hoover did lead the Big 12 in picks thrown at 13.

NEWS: TCU quarterback Josh Hoover intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal, he tells ESPN. He projects to have the most passing yards 9,629 and touchdown passes 71 of any quarterback in the sport expected to return in 2026. pic.twitter.com/ox4XvpyGuB — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 19, 2025

At his best in the pocket, Hoover has pinpoint accuracy and can make just about any throw – back shoulder, out-breaking, in-breaking, fly route – when given ample time. With solid pocket presence, Hoover is fairly evasive when facing pressure, and certainly doesn’t seem to fear a big hit as he’ll unload even with a defender barreling at him full speed.

Nov 22, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Josh Hoover (10) passes the ball during the first quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

His interceptions tend to be a result of just that, though: his lack of fear. Hoover’s willingness to take risks and live on the edge can lead to turnovers, but also can turn into massive, momentum-flipping plays.

Although his legs aren’t exactly a game-altering asset, Hoover has the ability to extend plays, and his solid 200-pound frame and sheer physicality allow him to convert short-yardage situations at a high clip as a runner.